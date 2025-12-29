The third new trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday seems to confirm a change from villain to hero for one of the film's big characters. While Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is set to be Doomsday's main antagonist, over half a dozen characters previously classified as villains will also return to the spotlight for Marvel Studios. Of course, not all of these individuals will still be on the wrong side of the fight, as teased by the latest look at the blockbuster crossover event.

The third trailer for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday began circulating online ahead of its expected debut in theaters ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash during the last week of 2026. As of writing, two Doomsday trailers have been officially released in theaters (the most recent one showing Chris Hemsworth in his return as Thor). The first trailer, which confirmed Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers, was released publicly online on December 23.

Doomsday's third trailer focuses on the return of the X-Men, with Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto giving a profound monologue over the new footage. Saying, "Death comes for us all," he then notes that the question at hand is not if "you are prepared to die." Instead, the real quandary is, "who will you be when you close your eyes?"

20th Century Fox

Following a few ominous shots of the X-Men mansion in ruins, the camera moves to a game of chess between McKellen's Erik Lehnsherr and Sir Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, the two legacy heroes smiling at one another. To close, fans get an epic shot of James Marsden's Cyclops shooting a massive blast of red energy out of his eyes in the wrecked mansion, which also seems to tease the Sentinels' return.

In Magento's case, this trailer teases a big shift for the longtime villain, as he and Charles appear to be united and together in their moment playing chess against one another. Based on this and other rumors, Mangeto appears to be in line for a change from his usual status as a villain to being one of the heroes in Avengers: Doomsday alongside the rest of the X-Men.

Avengers: Doomsday will be the third film released in the MCU's Phase 6 slate and the fifth Avengers movie for Marvel Studios. Stewart, McKellen, and Marsden are three of at least 29 confirmed cast members, whose characters will bring the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more together to fight Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Magneto's Change of Character in Avengers: Doomsday Explained

20th Century Fox

Magneto has always been one of Marvel's more compelling villains, as the Holocaust and years of mutant oppression radicalized his way of thinking. While he typically fights for mutant equality and mutant rights, he often pushes too far towards the dark side, leaning more towards getting revenge on those who wronged him and not caring how many humans he kills along the way.

The big question moving forward is what leads Magneto towards this change of heart after being a villain for so many years on the big screen, even if he was a complicated villain. While his relationship with Charles Xavier was never one to doubt, even considering their differences, this movie seems to put him on a completely different path.

One rumor about the plot suggests that this new version of the X-Men comes from a universe where Charles' vision for mutant utopia has become a reality, with none of the bigotry towards mutants from past movies existing in this universe. Although Charles and Erik's history is not yet clear, this trailer sets up a much different and closer relationship for them than what Fox delivered in the original X-Men saga.

Another rumor teases Magneto coming into this movie as the ruler of Genosha, which would also show him as a father to Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and some version of Quicksilver. This offers more specifics that could tie into the other rumor, particularly with Genosha being involved, and it also seems to tie back to the universe seen at the end of The Marvels with Kelsey Grammer's Beast.

This version of Magneto should be different than anything Marvel fans have seen in the past, particularly after 2024's X-Men '97 showed a take on the antagonist at peak villainy. While story details about the X-Men in Doomsday will not be confirmed until much later in 2026, fans expect the oldest major supporting actor in MCU history to have quite the impact on this major crossover event.