Marvel Studios Will Reunite 6 Hero/Villain Pairs in Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Doomsday is poised to reunite six major hero-villain pairings from previous MCU projects. Marvel Studios has assembled an all-star cast for Avengers: Doomsday that will bring back dozens of heroes from the Infinity and Multiverse Sagas. Amongst them are an assortment of villains who have forgone their evil agendas or questionable pasts and are now expected to fight alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes as they face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

The Avengers saga is famous for bringing together storylines and characters from numerous sub-franchises to face the greatest of threats. That sense of a grand crossover will be greater than ever in Doomsday, as the MCU expands across the Multiverse and revisits heroes who have been gone for many years, such as the original stars of Fox's X-Men franchise.

Every Marvel Hero & Villain Reunion Confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday

Thor & Loki

Tom Hiddleston's Loki has been an antagonist to most of the MCU at one point or another, especially the six OG Avengers whom he faced in The Battle of New York, but his most famous rivalry is with his brother, Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

The two had a long-standing rivalry that came to a head in 2011's Thor when Loki sought to seize control of Asgard. In the years that followed, the God of Mischief had something of a redemption arc that culminated when he was killed by Thanos.

Thanos may have declared "no resurrections this time" as he landed the killing blow, but Loki will be back to reunite with Thor in Avengers: Doomsday. That said, this alternate Loki now stands as the hero of the Multiverse after his Disney+ series, which will lead to his all-important role in Avengers 5.

Ant-Man & Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr, aka Ghost, was the tragic villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp, who was desperately seeking a cure for her quantum illness.

After a stint working for Valentina Allega de Fontaine, Ghost is now a member of the New Avengers who will return in Doomsday, and many will be eager to see how Ant-Man reacts to her new, more heroic self.

Sam Wilson & John Walker

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Wyatt Russel's John Walker came to blows in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as part of a succession problem for Steve Rogers' shield. Ultimately, this led to Wilson becoming Captain America, while Walker took on the U.S. Agent mantle and joined the New Avengers.

Thunderbolts* already suggested that Wilson and Walker's rivalry isn't over yet, hinting at a feud between the two Avengers teams. After all, it's tough to imagine the new Captain America would be happy with his old friend Bucky Barnes opting to form the New Avengers with Walker over his own new unit.

Shuri & Namor

Letitia Wright's Shuri and Tenoch Huerta's Namor faced off in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as part of a war between their two nations. Their rivalry became especially fierce as the Talokan ruler was responsible for Queen Ramonda's death.

Having ended their war when Shuri defeated Namor, Wakanda and Talokan formed a peaceful alliance moving forward. It seems the African nation will call upon that alliance in Avengers 5 as Earth's Mightiest Heroes assemble once again.

Professor X & Magneto

Patrick Stewart's Professor X and Ian McKellen's Magneto were stuck in a never-ending battle across the X-Men saga due to their differing ideals on how mutants should co-exist with humanity, between peaceful integration and domination.

Fans will discover where the mutant arch rivals are many years later in Doomsday, with one rumor stating that Magneto will be ruling over Genosha and have a whole family that includes a version of Wanda Maximoff.

Steve Rogers & Winter Soldier

Chris Evans' Steve Rogers and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes are famously best friends and allies, dating back to World War II. But they once came to blows when Barnes was operating as the Winter Soldier under the control of Hydra, leading him to serve as one of the main villains of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Fortunately, Barnes' Hydra programming was cleared from his head by the Wakandans, and his days as the Winter Soldier are long behind him. There's no doubt this duo's reunion in Avengers 5 will be both heartfelt and exciting for all.