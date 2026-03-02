First Look at Dafne Keen's Star Wars Jedi Design Revealed (Photos)

The official The Acolyte art book revealed a drastically different original design for Dafne Keen's Padawan character, Jecki Lon, in the Star Wars Disney+ series. The Acolyte introduced Jecki as a young Padawan of Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) during the High Republic Era. As a Theelin-human hybrid, she has a unique appearance with pale skin, subtle markings, and horns, making her stand out in the live-action Star Wars universe.

The Art of The Acolyte book (via Star Wars Libri & Comics) confirmed that Dafne Keen's Jecki Lon was originally envisioned as a human Jedi instead of a Theelin-human hybrid. She can be seen standing alongside Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) and Master Sol in official concept art.

As a human, Jecki doesn't have her usual, distinctive small horns. The Star Wars character also appears to be sporting the classic Padawan braid that signifies that she is only an apprentice at this stage of her Force training.

Concept art also showed Jecki without her Jedi robes, offering a clearer view of her human features while she wields her green lightsaber. She still has pale skin without any prosthetics.

Making Jecki a full-blown Theelin-human hybrid was more effective in The Acolyte. The character stands out with her unique appearance rather than appearing as a safe option/human Padawan.

Embracing Jecki's Theelin heritage also adds diversity to the Jedi Order in the High Republic era, as most of the skilled lightsaber users in canon are human.

Created by Leslye Headland, The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller set in the High Republic Era as the fledgling Jedi Order is forced to confront an emerging dark-side threat in the form of The Stranger (aka Qimir), who planted the seeds of the Sith's eventual return in the far future. The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4, 2024. The series is headlined by Dafne Keen, Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, and Rebecca Henderson.

Why The Acolyte’s Choice of Portraying Jecki as an Alien Was the Right One

Making Dafne Keen's Jecki a Theelin-human hybrid rather than a human was the right choice for The Acolyte, as it enhanced the cosmic aesthetic for a show set in the galaxy far, far away.

Despite being a Padawan imbued with alien DNA, Jecki is known for being composed, mature, and calm under pressure, and her distinct features proved to be an advantage rather than a misstep, allowing her to express her compelling, authentic emotions on-screen.

Having a Theelin as a Jedi also boosts representation not just in the Jedi Order but also in the larger Star Wars universe. Doing so made her one of the recognizable major female Jedi in Star Wars canon while also expanding underrepresented alien groups in the live-action space.

The Acolyte's portrayal of Jecki as a Theelin-human hybrid was a subtle nod that hybrids existed in Star Wars canon as early as the High Republic era, and the fact that they can produce Force-sensitives like Dafne Keen's character is a bonus.