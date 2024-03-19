Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae just made his Star Wars debut as The Acolyte's Master Sol.

Set to release with a two-episode premiere on June 4, The Acolyte is Lucasfilm's newest live-action Disney+ series and the first set in The High Republic, an era largely unexplored on-screen.

The Acolyte's unique timeline allows for an extensive cast of Jedi Knights, and among them is Netflix's Squid Game star, Lee Jung-Jae, as Jedi Master Sol.

Who Is Lee Jung-jae's Master Sol in The Acolyte?

Star Wars

Star Wars shared new information and images of Lee Jung-jae's Jedi and what fans can expect from him in The Acolyte.

According to Star Wars, Master Sol is a "wise," "highly respected," and "powerful" Jedi Master and is listed as being 1.79 meters in height.

However, during the events of The Acolyte, he's described as "going through an emotional conflict."

The Acolyte's first trailer offered a glimpse of Sol's teaching a group of younglings in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

Star Wars

In addition to Amandla Stenberg, who plays Mae, Jung-jae's Sol is confirmed to be one of the show's leading characters.

Not only are the two expected to work to team up to investigate a series of crimes, but they may also be a former Master and Padawan team.

The full trailer can be seen below:

Questions About Lee Jung-jae's New Jedi

From what was shown in The Acolyte trailer, Jung-jae's Sol will have plenty of action and drama to face.

The big question is, if he was Mae's former Master, what went wrong and how might that past, and this new mysterious threat, affect him and his relationship with the Force?

It's also worth noting that The Acolyte's time period is a golden age for the Jedi, meaning Sol likely has little experience with the Dark Side.

Star Wars fans are sure to learn more about Master Sol and The Acolyte as the series release date approaches.

The first two episodes of The Acolyte premiere on June 4 on Disney+.

