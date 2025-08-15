The 14 Dog Breeds In 'Fixed' Netflix Movie (Pictures)

Netflix's new Fixed film brought several dog breeds to the big screen in animated form, including the boxer, dachshund, and Great Dane. Fixed was just recently released on Netflix, and while it may be animated, it is not necessarily made for younger viewers.

Over a dozen dog breeds are on display in the adult comedy, which follows one main furry friend as he lives his best life in the 24 hours leading up to being neutered. The breeds showcased throughout the film are Bull's (the main character) friends helping him have the time of his life before being "fixed," as the title suggests.

Every Dog Breed in Netflix's Fixed Movie

Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Netflix/Staffordshire Bull Terrier

The main character of Fixed is a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Bull, portrayed by Adam DeVine. Bull is the dog in the film being neutered by his family.

In real life, Staffordshire bull terriers are small to medium-sized and were originally a cross between a bulldog and some type of terrier. Staffords are considered to be family pets and companion dogs, but they tend to stand their ground when challenged by other dogs.

Boxer

Netflix/Boxer

The boxer is also represented in Fixed. Specifically, a boxer named Rocco (voiced by Idris Elba, who could be included in James Gunn's new DCU) can be seen throughout the film, mainly with Bull, since the two are extremely close friends.

Rocco himself has already been neutered, so he is the one responsible for getting Bull to have one last hurrah before his surgery.

Boxers are among the most common dog breeds and make great pets. They are known to be highly loyal to their owners, intelligent, and obedient.

Borzoi

Netflix/Borzoi

Saturday Night Live legend Beck Bennett (who also played in James Gunn's Superman movie) portrays a Borzoi named Sterling in Fixed. Sterling is Bull's romantic rival, as both characters are fighting for the affection of Kathryn Hahn's Honey. Sterling is a show dog in Fixed, as many Borzois are.

Honey is also a Borzoi, making Bull and the audience feel she may choose to be with Sterling.

As mentioned, seeing a Borzoi in a dog show is common. They are known for being athletic and elegant, as they were initially used as hunting dogs.

Dachshund

Netflix/Dachshund

Fixed also features a Dachshund. Played by Fred Armisen, Fixed's Dachshund is named Fetch and is a bit more human-like than the other dogs. For example, Fetch stands on his hind legs and wears clothes because he has a social media account.

Dachshunds are one of the most popular dog breeds for pet owners as they are incredibly loyal and playful. However, they are hunters at heart, so they can be quite stubborn and have a tendency to chase small animals.

Beagle

Netflix/Beagle

Lucky, the Beagle played by Bobby Moynihan in Fixed, is another friend of Bull's. Lucky is goofy but a good friend, and he even falls in love with another dog named Frankie by the end of the movie.

Beagles are scent hounds and are still commonly used as hunting dogs. They are best known for their sense of smell, calm and loyal nature, and obedience.

Dobermann

Netflix/Dobermann

A Dobermann named Frankie is played by River Gallo in Netflix's new adult comedy. Frankie has both sex organs in the film and eventually hooks up with Bull's friend, Lucky.

Dobermanns are often thought of as vicious or aggressive, but that is not always the case. While they can lash out in certain circumstances, studies have shown that they are not as aggressive as many other dog breeds. However, they are still known for their large presence.

Great Dane

Netflix/Dobermann

Aaron LaPlante portrays a Great Dane named Luther in Fixed. Luther is one of Bull's friends who was also neutered, and since Bull was being treated the same way Luther was before his operation, that led Bull to realize what was about to happen.

The Great Dane is a large mastiff-sighthound. Due to their massive size, they have been used as hunting dogs and guard dogs throughout history. Unfortunately, due to health issues, Danes tend to have shorter lifespans.

American Cocker Spaniel

Netflix/American Cocker Spaniel

An American Cocker Spaniel also appears in Fixed. The breed's inclusion in the film seems to largely be a reference to The Lady and the Tramp since Lady is an American Cocker Spaniel in that film.

American Cocker Spaniels are distinguished and elegant. The breed is commonly seen at dog shows and is known as a sport dog. American Cocker Spaniels are also well-tempered, obedient, intelligent, and social.

Schnauzer

Netflix/Schnauzer

The Schnauzer dog breed is also represented in Fixed. Like the American Cocker Spaniel, the Schnauzer's appearance seems to be a nod to Lady and the Tramp. Tramp is a mix between a Schnauzer and a terrier, but the dog in Fixed seems to represent the former more closely.

Schnauzers are best known for appearing to have a mustache. In fact, the German word for "snout" is "schnauze," and, since Schnauzers are German breeds, their "mustaches" are where their name comes from.

Bulldog

Netflix/Bulldog

While Bull, the main character, has some Bulldog blood in him, there is also a full Bulldog in the Fixed movie.

Bulldogs are popular breeds recognizable for their stocky builds and protruding lower jawlines. While they may look somewhat menacing, Bulldogs make good pets and get along well with children.

Bloodhound

Netflix/Bloodhound

Fixed also features an animated Bloodhound with many of its distinct features fully displayed.

Bloodhounds are best known for their tracking ability and sense of smell. They have large ears and bodies and are gentle with humans. The breed can track human scents for days after a respective person has traveled through an area, making them useful in criminal investigations.

Pug

Netflix/Pug

An animated adult comedy centered around dogs wouldn't be complete without a Pug, and Fixed includes its version of that popular dog breed.

Pugs are an ancient dog breed, with records dating back to 400 B.C. They are identifiable by their short stature, wrinkled faces, and curled tails. Pugs are playful and tend to want to please their owners, making them exceptional pets.

Dalmatian

Netflix/Dalmatian

A Dalmatian was also included in Netflix's Fixed film. In the movie, its white coat with black spots and proud demeanor made up its character design.

Dalmatians have been around for quite some time. The breed originated in a region of Croatia called Dalmatia, hence the breed's name. Formerly, Dalmatians were used for hunting and carriage dogs, but now they are more commonly seen as house pets.

Pekingese

Netflix/Pekingese

Pekingese are best known for being high-class pets and distinguished, and Fixed's version of the breed is no different.

Pekingese is a breed of toy dog that originally came from China. They were thought to be companion dogs by the Chinese Imperial court, which is where their sense of royalty came from. Pekingese have a reasonably long lifespan for dogs but also deal with health issues.

