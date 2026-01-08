Billy Bob Thornton Has Revealed If He'll Be Leaving 'Landman' After Season 2

The latest episodes of Landman Season 2 have some thinking that Billy Bob Thornton may be getting ready to leave the series. Luckily for fans, the Tommy Norris actor has already revealed whether he is hanging it up or not. Since 2024, Thornton has played the hard-nosed oil magnate, cementing himself as one of the great TV characters of recent history.

As long as there has been Landman, there has been Thornton's Texan powerhouse at its center. However, recent events in the series have led fans to ponder whether the actor might be leaving the Taylor Sheridan drama behind, heading for greener pastures.

In Season 2, Episode 8, Jacob Lofland's Cooper took over from Thornton's Tommy as project manager on the WolfCamp drilling project. This essentially has replaced Thornton's role in the series (at least in part).

Because of this, rumors have circulated that perhaps this was being done, as Landman sets up the actor's departure heading into a third season; however, this has not been confirmed.

There are still two episodes left in Landman Season 2, so this particular corner of the neo-western is seemingly unresolved. The last two episodes of the hit series' second season will be available on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 11 and 18. Landman Season 3 has already been greenlit, with no release information having been disclosed.

Is Billy Bob Thornton Leaving Landman? Season 2 Exit Speculation Explained

Paramount+

Just because Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris has been replaced at the head of the WolfCamp chain in Landman Season 2, does not necessarily mean the 70-year-old star is leaving the series. It would be a convenient way to do it if that was the plan; however, signs are pointing to Thornton sticking around at least through the show's upcoming third season.

Thornton has indicated as much in several places over the last couple of months, pointing to his view of Landman as a long-term project. In November, the Tommy Norris actor revealed to USA Today that he was signed on to the series for "four or five years" and wants to stay on the series, "for as long as they'll have me."

This is in addition to a recent Men's Journal interview with Thornton, in which the actor openly talked about his expectations for Season 3. "Right now, I don’t know anything...But, I have a feeling a lot of things are really going to ramp up," the Landman lead remarked:

Right now, I don’t know anything...But, I have a feeling a lot of things are really going to ramp up [in Season 3]. Because the first season was so full of action stuff and danger. The second season was full of the family and business relationships. It’s just a guess, but I’d imagine things will come to a head.

He added that series creator Taylor Sheridan "plays it very close to the vest," so perhaps he will be given the boot, but the actors seem to be working under the assumption that he will be a part of Season 3:

"Taylor plays it very close to the vest. He doesn’t tell any of us what he’s up to. He’ll probably tell me, maybe after I get the first script. Then he’ll tell me a few things that are going to happen."

Sheridan's titles have become known for their shocking twists and turns, but those same series are almost always built around an anchor like Thornton's Tommy. It would be incredibly unexpected for the Landman lead to hang up his cowboy hat this early (especially in such an uneventful fashion). Sheridan has teased "big plans" for the show's future, so hopefully Thornton continues to be a part of that.