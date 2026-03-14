Marvel Unveils Its Next Live-Action Spider-Man's Superpowers

The newest live-action Spider-Man showed off his powers in a new sneak peek from Marvel. Bringing countless different Spider-Men to life in movies and on TV over the last few decades, Marvel has made this character one of the biggest names in comics.

Amazon Prime Video released the first official trailer for Spider-Noir ahead of its release on May 27. Teasing plot details from its early 20th-century-set story, Nicolas Cage’s Ben Reilly took center stage in the trailer.

Prime Video

Splitting time between his civilian and superhero personas, Reilly beats up a few enemies with his super strength. This includes intense punches and kicks while donning his all-black Spider-Man outfit, leaving his opponents helpless.

Prime Video

More notably, fans get a look at Cage’s take on web-slinging, shooting webs from his wrists as he swings through the streets of 1930s New York City. While his origins are not highlighted, the footage shows Ben Reilly having mastered the art of swinging from buildings to travel across the Big Apple with ease.

Prime Video

As the show gets closer to its release, fans expect to see more of Ben Reilly’s Spidey powers put on display. This is expected to include his Spider-sense, wall-crawling, and enhanced reflexes.

Spider-Noir will be the next live-action Spider-Man series, developed by Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Cage, it will star Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston. The series follows Peter Parker, a down-on-his-luck private detective who gains powers and becomes a crime-fighter.

Powers of Other Live-Action Spider-Men

Danny Seagren

Children's Television Workshop

In 1972, fans saw the first live-action depiction of Spider-Man, portrayed by actor Danny Seagren. This version of the hero first appeared in a recurring segment on Muppets creator Jim Henson's The Electric Company, called Spidey Super Stories.

Seagren's Spider-Man could only show as much as the era could in terms of superpowers, shooting flashing webs out of his wrists before the camera cut to a net hanging over his enemies. The show also hinted at Spidey's super-strength and agility, but the time period in which it was made was not conducive to highlighting superpowers the way they are today.

Nicholas Hammond

CBS

Later in the '70s, Nicholas Hammond took over the role of Peter Parker for multiple Marvel projects. Most notably, he was the live-action star in the 1977 Spider-Man movie, and he went on to play the hero again in the 13-episode The Amazing Spider-Man series on CBS from 1977 to 1979.

This show pushed the boundaries further on Spider-Man's powers, showing off his wall-crawling and his web-slinging abilities while doing the best job possible with his superstrength. This left fans longing to see more from an agility and jumping perspective, but technology would soon make that a reality as well.

Shinji Todō

Toei Company

The pre-modern era of live-action Spider-Men ended with the version of the web-slinger played by Japanese star Shinji Todō. He played the iconic Marvel hero in both the 1978 Japanese Spider-Man movie and the TV spin-off series of the same name (he also appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in 2023).

Through the use of wires and rope, Spider-Man's wall-crawling and web-slinging across the city were shown on the small screen. This was also the last time the effects looked this primordial, as later decades would bring vast improvements to the effects seen in projects like this one.

Tobey Maguire

Sony Pictures

Under director Sam Raimi, Tobey Maguire first starred as Peter Parker in 2002’s Spider-Man, bringing the hero to life for a modern audience. Starting in high school, this film delivered an iconic classic origin story, kick-starting Maguire’s run through an exciting trilogy of solo films.

After a genetically-enhanced super spider bit him, Peter gained his Spider-sense, super strength, agility, and wall-crawling abilities. This also came with organic web-shooters in his wrists, marking a change from the mechanical shooters seen most often in the comics.

Andrew Garfield

Sony Pictures

After Maguire’s trilogy ended, director Marc Webb joined forces with Andrew Garfield for two The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Rebooting the franchise, Garfield’s Peter Parker got his own new origin story before fighting epic villains like the Lizard, Electro, and the Green Goblin.

While Garfield's web-shooters were mechanical, he delivered all the powers fans expected to see from his red-and-blue-suited hero. From Spider-sense and agility to wall-crawling and super strength, the 2010s Spider-Man quickly adapted to his new powers across his two movies and upon his return in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Tom Holland

Sony Pictures

The most recent live-action Spider-Man comes from the MCU, with star Tom Holland as the young hero. Having appeared in six Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures collaborations to date, Holland is in line for a fourth solo movie, as he will star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day later in 2026.

Boasting mechanical webshooters just like Garfield, Holland showed off a wealth of powers across his first six MCU appearances, including superstrength, speed, agility, web-slinging, wall-crawling, and his genius-level intellect. While rumors hinted at a possible power upgrade moving forward, these abilities should not change too heavily in the hero's long future.