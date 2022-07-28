Tobey Maguire Receives New Ultra-Detailed Spider-Man Hot Toys Figure (Photos)

Tobey Maguire, the original cinematic Spider-Man, starred in a trio of films affectionately known as the Raimi Trilogy, named for its director, Sam Raimi. The three movies are arguably bona fide fan favorites and fondly looked upon by many as classics of the superhero genre.

Of course, 2007's Spider-Man 3 wasn't the last time audiences got to bear witness to Maguire's Spidey. He, along with Andrew Garfield, made their grand comeback when they teamed up with the MCU wall-crawler Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The three Peter Parkers worked together to stop several classic villains, like Green Goblin and Doc Ock.

Typically, with a big Marvel Studios film, Hot Toys rolls out a one-sixth scale figure or two commemorating the film. With the company having already revealed offerings for Holland and Garfield's Spider-Men, one was left on the table and has now been unveiled.

Tobey Maguire's Peter 3 Gets New Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys showed off a new look at its Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man figure, commemorating Tobey Maguire's character from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hot Toys previously released another Maguire Spider-Man several years ago, but this version is all-new.

Spidey strikes a pose over the included base, which features a small diorama of the antagonistic Sandman:

Hot Toys

A closer look at the suit and the classic Raimi Trilogy mask is provided. The costume is made from fabric and features raised, silver-colored weblines:

Hot Toys

Not only that, but this action figure features an alternate, interchangeable head that captures the likeness of Tobey Maguire as he appeared in No Way Home:

Hot Toys

A close-up of the unmasked headsculpt can be seen below:

Hot Toys

Peter 2 carries the device meant to cure Sandman and rid him of his powers:

Hot Toys

And of course, three is the magic number, as one can also pre-order additional figures of Tom Holland's Spider-Man in his Integrated Suit as well as Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man:

Hot Toys

This figure comes with everything shown in the graphic below:

Hot Toys

Fans Can Complete Their Spider-Man Collection

With this Tobey Maguire Spider-Man now being put up for pre-order, fans and collectors can grab their copies of all three Peter Parkers.

But be warned: Hot Toys aren't cheap. As mentioned above, these figures are on the higher end of Spider-Man collectibles and won't be available inexpensively. However, the overall quality and attention to detail of a Hot Toys product is second-to-none.

Spider-Man is far from the only MCU character made into an action figure by Hot Toys. The company has had the Marvel license for over a decade and produced items for nearly every Marvel Studios film as well as some of its Disney+ shows. It recently solicited a Scarlet Witch from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and over on the Star Wars side of things, there's a new Obi-Wan Kenobi version of Darth Vader.

Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available on digital on-demand as well as physical home release.