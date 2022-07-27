Obi-Wan Kenobi Toy Reveals Best Look at Darth Vader’s Damaged Face (Photos)

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the biggest projects in recent Star Wars history. Sure, The Book of Boba Fett was notable, but nothing beats the reunion of Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Knight and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader after over a decade of being apart.

While the series earned a mixed reception as a whole, those two are universally considered the best part of the entire show. After all, who doesn’t want more of the iconic Sith Lord in their lives?

The last audiences saw of Darth Vader in the show, he had just been bested by Kenobi and left with a shattered mask to mark the occasion. The moment provided a neat little parallel to his duel with Ahsoka in Star Wars: Rebels and will undoubtedly be one of the most widely remembered visuals from the show.

Thankfully, fans now have an even better way to immortalize the big moment. Hot Toys has just announced a new highly detailed figure of Darth Vader from the recent Disney+ series, and it looks stunning.

Darth Vader's Damaged Hot Toy

Hot Toys has officially announced a new 1/6th scale figure of Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Darth Vader’s suit looks just as stunning and iconic as always. The deluxe edition comes exclusively with the full, undamaged version of Vader's helmet and chest panel.

The real standout aspect of both versions of this particular figure is that they will include the character’s damaged face from Episode 6.

The detail on display in the head sculpt is absolutely incredible and is undoubtedly among the company’s best work.

Obi-Wan Kenobi got up close on Anakin's charred face, but many of the details were obscured by harsh lighting and the shot composition. With this Hot Toys figure, fans get the best look yet at all the gruesome makeup work done on Hayden Christensen.

The depth between the mask and his face is shown off quite well, and the melted plastic doesn’t look cheap—which it easily could have.

Anakin’s bloodshot eyes are truly haunting as the mask allows one of them to come into the light.

Another promo image for the figure shows off the Grand Inquisitor to Vader's left.

A USB-powered LED lightsaber will be included, a unique rocky base, various lightsabers and hands, a damaged cape, and a damaged circuit board.

The deluxe edition will exclusively include an undamaged Vader helmet, an interchangeable new control panel, and an alternate light-up base.

Vader's Defeat Immortalized

The artistry on display for this figure is absolutely stunning. It's hard to imagine any there are Star Wars collectors who wouldn’t want this piece in their collections.

Even if one generally isn’t collecting items from the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, this Vader figure could easily stand alongside alternate displays. For example, despite the damage being on the wrong side, he could still pair quite nicely with the Ahsoka Hot Toy—both the Clone Wars or The Mandalorian versions.

So what might the company release next from the show? Reva is an easy guess given her importance, but she’s definitely not guaranteed.

Based on those promo images above, the Hot Toys team has, at the very least, have a prototype built for The Grand Inquisitor. But will it see the light of day?

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+ in its entirety.