Star Wars: 3 Upcoming Shows Where Reva Could Appear Next

Obi-Wan Kenobi is a story about legacies. Ewan McGregor's titular character is as important as any in the Star Wars franchise, introduced in the original film in 1977. Opposite the Jedi Master is Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, who serves as the central figure in George Lucas' six saga films. Along for the ride are the Sith Lord's children, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker, at the age of ten years old. Their guardians are prominent in the series as well, as is the iconic planet Tatooine.

In addition to the old, Lucasfilm sprinkled in plenty of familiar, but newer components of the franchise into the show. The Inquisitors from Star Wars: Rebels play a major role in the hunt for Kenobi, with the Grand Inquisitor in particular being a hot topic of discussion. Obi-Wan ventures to Fortress Inquisitorius on Nur to rescue Leia in "Part IV," a world first introduced in Respawn's Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

Moses Ingram's Reva Sevander, commonly known as the Third Sister by her peers, is a cross between the new and the old. Created originally for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva is a product of the horrors committed by Anakin Skywalker during Order 66. A surviving youngling, her hate for Vader and his old master drives her lust for revenge, giving one of the Empire's notorious Jedi hunters a personal stake in the chess match with Kenobi.

By the end of the series, Reva is left broken. Having been put in her place by Vader and left for dead on Jabiim, the scared youngling makes a run for Luke Skywalker. Despite her desire to make Anakin hurt, the former Inquisitor can't bring herself to kill Luke the way his father slaughtered her friends. Returning the boy to Owen and Beru Lars, Reva is left to weep in the Tatooine desert with Obi-Wan, fearing what she may have become.

The enlightened mentor that he is, Kenobi took the opportunity to ensure Reva she had succeeded by showing mercy. She's free to become whoever she wants now, and Obi-Wan Kenobi left her story open-ended for a reason. Fans have seen far from the last of Reva Sevander. Given the opportunity before her to pursue any walk of life she chooses, there are several directions Reva's story could go - and her path could lead to a number of possible stories.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2

The obvious project that would see a Reva return is a continuation of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Since the completion of the limited series' run, both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have been openly enthusiastic about doing more work with their characters. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has also expressed willingness to pursue further narratives for Kenobi, stating that desire from the fans and a worthy story to be told will be the deciding factors in such a thing happening.

Behind the scenes, though, it appears that another round of Obi-Wan has already been green-lit. Making Star Wars reported that Lucasfilm and Disney+ are developing a continuation of the story, though marketing it as a proper Season 2 or something else is unknown. Additionally, Reva's fate was altered during re-writes to allow for future storytelling with the character.

Originally, Reva was intended to keep Kenobi's secret of Luke and return to Darth Vader, who would then execute her. A round of rewrites were done after screenwriter Hossein Amini was fired, and again by scribe Joby Harold shortly before the delayed project's production finally commenced. When during those touch-ups Reva's survival was incorporated into the story is unknown, but Kennedy's push for a more hopeful series may have saved the character from Vader's classic throat hug.

This was recently confirmed in an exclusive with writer Stuart Beattie, who put together the initial story that became the series and created Reva. In addition to revealing the project was planned to be the first film in a movie trilogy, the screenwriter detailed a somewhat arc for Reva - one that didn't include her knowledge of Anakin Skywalker being Darth Vader. The change presumably came during Harold's rewrites, one that makes the limited series less of a closed book, but also provides more opportunities for storytelling.

In a potential Season 2, there's almost no chance Obi-Wan himself will leave Tatooine again - it's been done once, and any more than that would be abusing his purpose for solitude. He has plenty to do with Qui-Gon Jinn, as it is. However, interweaving the Jedi Master's story with Reva could allow for two perspectives to keep things fresh, and there's nothing tying her down the dustball the way Luke is for Kenobi. Reva making her way around the galaxy avoids the mundanity of another show set almost exclusively on Tatooine, alone.

Her purpose?

The end of the discussion between Reva and Obi-Wan is never shown, but the master serves as a guide to many characters throughout Star Wars lore. In need of a fresh start, Season 2 could see Reva embarking on a journey of self-discovery. She's no longer committed to the ways of the dark side or in pursuit of revenge, but she has a gift in the Force. Reva can take the ship Obi-Wan borrowed from Roken and find herself across the stars. If one ever needs the other, they know where to find each other.

"The Path" Project

A new introduction into canon lore through Obi-Wan Kenobi came via The Path. Operating as the Star Wars version of the Underground Railroad, a group of Imperial dissidents aided surviving Jedi and Force users in fleeing capture and certain death at the hands of the Inquisitors. It's the work of people like Tala Durith and Kawlan Roken that inspires Obi-Wan to accept his mantle as Jedi Master and lead the innocent to safety.

There's evidence that Lucasfilm has big plans for The Path, as Quinlan Vos was referred to by name in "Part III" and was noted as being an occasional participant in the group's efforts. Kenobi could easily be setting the stage for a series involving the maverick, as well as some Legends Jedi brought into the new continuity through Easter eggs. MSW's report noted that Roken is set to appear in another project, and with Obi-Wan's encouragement for him to keep leading, a spin-off of Kenobi is practically being screamed at the audience.

Where Reva comes into play is what makes things interesting.

Maybe there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2. Maybe a series about The Path is Season 2, with occasional check-ins on Obi-Wan. Maybe there will be a Season 2 and a show for The Path, with the former following the title character and being directly tied to the latter. Moses Ingram may even be the star of The Path's series.

Reva had such a strong reaction to seeing evidence of The Path in "Part III," and it goes deeper than her desire to weed out any current and future Jedi. One of the character's sticking points has been that nobody comes back to save people. She believes this of the Jedi in particular, but of everyone in general, largely because of the trauma of her own childhood. Knowing there's a network in the galaxy working to help people like her, but didn't when she needed them, makes for a fascinating starting place for a story.

Even more intriguing is what Reva will do when she accepts the past. She can't change what happened to her, but as Obi-Wan said, she can have an impact on the future. Sparing Luke proves there's a good person somewhere in Reva's heart, and The Path may go from a cause she hunted to one she can help lead, as she realizes there are other lost children in need of help. Reva may never become a Jedi again, but following the Order's code isn't what makes a Force user benevolent.

Cal Kestis Project

Among the Star Wars characters rumored to be receiving a Disney+ project is Cal Kestis, the star of Jedi: Fallen Order and next year's Jedi: Survivor. Insider Kristian Harloff reported that Cameron Monaghan would be portraying his character from Respawn's games for the streaming series, though there's nothing official regarding production. A relatively recent addition to the franchise, Cal has been a hit; fans have devoured Fallen Order, and the character's lightsaber was voted and released as a Legacy replica at Galaxy's Edge.

Expected to release in early 2023, Jedi: Survivor is actually set in the same year on the timeline as Obi-Wan Kenobi. At the moment, only a teaser trailer for the game has been released, leaving behind more questions than answers for the plot. If a Disney+ series following Cal is in the works, it's a safe bet that the hero will survive the events of the forthcoming game, which may lead directly into the show.

Enter: Reva.

Little is known about Survivor, but one thing that's certain is Coruscant's inclusion. If Reva is looking to get her legs under her, perhaps take up some dirty work while she comes to terms with her fall from grace with the Empire, then the underworld of Imperial Center is the place for her to go. A run-in with Cal Kestis shortly after the events of Survivor, or perhaps even during the game, would be an interesting way to intertwine their stories.

Reva may not be interested in helping someone looking to rebuild the Jedi Order. While aiding refugees would fall in line with her values, Reva has no love for the Jedi, regardless of renouncing her status as an Inquisitor. But the need may arise for Cal and Reva to form an alliance, however shaky. Maybe Reva will struggle to let go of her hate for Vader, and she sees an opportunity to use Cal as a means for taking revenge on the Sith Lord.

Or Reva might surprise everyone. She could start down a path of reluctantly aiding the Mantis crew, but Cal's inherent goodness could rub off on her. In time, Reva might find herself feeling an urge to follow the ways of the Jedi herself.

At this point, anything is possible for Reva Sevander. With a clean slate, she has the opportunity to become one of the most interesting characters in Star Wars.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream on Disney+.