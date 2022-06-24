New Obi-Wan Kenobi Photo Shows Hayden Christensen with Other Jedi on Set

After 17 years, live-action Star Wars finally returned to that "more civilized age" in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+. While the series was set a decade after 2005's Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi reunited Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master with his fallen padawan and brother, Anakin Skywalker, while also revisiting the events of that fateful night of Order 66.

"Part l" of Obi-Wan Kenobi opened with a new perspective of Order 66 and the Jedi who defended the temple and its younglings. As the series progressed, audiences saw more of the attack, along with Hayden Christensen reprising his role as both Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Now that Obi-Wan Kenobi has come and gone, fans are learning more about what went on behind the scenes of this highly-anticipated Star Wars project, including the on-set return of Hayden Christensen and the Republic's Jedi Knights.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Show Hayden Christensen with Jedi

Following the release of "Part Vl" of Obi-Wan Kenobi, new behind-the-scenes photos of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker on the set with other Jedi actors have been revealed.

Reddit user u/Vitiate posted a photo of Christensen as Revenge of the Sith-era Anakin Skywalker, posing with the actors who played the Jedi from Reva's Order 66 flashbacks.

Reddit

Just to Christensen's right is Ming Qui, the actress who played Jedi Master Minas Velti and protected Reva and the other Younglings during the Order 66 attack.

Interestingly enough, Qui never appeared in the same scene as Christensen's Anakin; and Anakin Skywalker wielded his blue saber during the attack, as opposed to the red which he is shown with in this photo.

Reddit user u/darthraxus also shared an image from the set, but this one is from the climatic "Part Vl" duel between Obi-Wan and Vader.

Reddit

While the Obi-Wan actor appears to be Ewan McGregor, whether Hayden Christensen or one of his stunt men is in the Darth Vader suit is unknown.

However, the use of the Volume can be seen in the background, along with Vader's Lambda-class shuttle.

The next image shared on Reddit is similar to the one above but includes additional individuals from the set, along with one of Ewan McGregor's stunt actors.

Reddit

A different image appears to show Obi-Wan Kenobi stunt actors rehearsing scenes involving lightsabers. But since two of the actors are employing one of Obi-Wan's signature moves, it's possible that this rehearsal is for Vader and Kenobi's "Part Vl" rematch.

Reddit

Another photo from this same rehearsal space was shared and shows Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor with the series' stunt team, including one who appears to be Cina McKenna, Reva's stunt double.

Reddit

Lastly, on Twitter, @NatePMMA shared an image of Christensen in his Anakin robes, alongside the actors who played 501st clone troopers during Obi-Wan Kenobi's flashback sequences.

Twitter

More Jedi & Hayden Christensen in the Future?

Considering how long it's been since audiences saw a live-action Anakin Skywalker and other Jedi Knights, the stunt work for this show was of the utmost importance and surely both a huge highlight and undertaking for Obi-Wan Kenobi's stunt team.

After all, no one has seen Hayden Christensen in those robes and with a lightsaber since 2005. And, even though the sequel trilogy and The Mandalorian have shown certain individuals wielding a lightsaber, it's rare to see a group of Jedi Knights in action from the Republic era.

Not only was history made once more for fans watching the series, but those involved behind the scenes and on set surely felt the same way.

However, while the first photo showing Christensen with the other Jedi and their lightsabers ignited is incredible to see, it is puzzling due to Anakin's red lightsaber blade. Perhaps these sabers have an RGB changer that can allow them to color? Or perhaps Christensen had access to both his blue and red since he had employed both in the show?

The real question now is whether audiences will see more Christensen as Anakin or Darth Vader, along with McGregor's Obi-Wan and other Jedi actors on Disney+ again in the near future. Rumors have been swirling around a potential Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi, as well as Christensen's role in Ahsoka.

Whether what was documented on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi was truly the last appearance of these prequel stars or only the beginning remains to be seen.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream on Disney+.