Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 Reportedly In Development at Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi made its long-awaited debut exactly a week ago, with the show making history as the premiere broke viewership records in its first weekend on Disney+. Ewan McGregor once again donned the robes of the titular Jedi Master, a man that's now a shell of his former self and on a mission to rescue Leia Organa from Imperial capture. Kenobi fell directly into the Third Sister's trap, making way for Darth Vader's entrance into the series' events.

With its run now halfway through, it can be definitively stated that Kenobi feels far more cinematic than previous live-action Star Wars TV shows. The vast majority of Star Wars fans have responded to the show with praise, though there's been a contingent of review bombers on Rotten Tomatoes for various reasons.

Given the years of anticipation and universal acclaim for McGregor's work as Obi-Wan, fans are naturally already asking for more. While there are still three episodes to go for Kenobi, the potential for more stories with the character have been discussed by both the star and viewers alike. Apparently, the same conversations are happening internally at Lucasfilm and Disney, as a new rumor indicates another season of the hit series may be in the works.

Kenobi Season 2 Reportedly in Development

Star Wars

MakingStarWars reported that a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently in development for Disney+. This rumor comes on the heels of star Ewan McGregor stating his willingness to continue playing the character during his time spent between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

The outlet states that sources within Disney are confident more stories following Obi-Wan Kenobi will happen. Whether the next project is titled and marketed as a true Season 2 remains to be seen, but some adjustments have reportedly been made to the current limited series to allow for further exploration of the character's story.

MakingStarWars published this news in a report that we advise readers to avoid due to spoiler-heavy content about Season 1's upcoming episodes.

An Encore For Obi-Wan?

With Obi-Wan Kenobi still in the middle of its run, there's an element of surprise to this news. The reception to the series has been strong thus far, but the general rule of thumb is to see how fans respond to a completed work. Cast and crew have spoken highly of the story for the project, which has already been demonstrated on-screen, which has evidently led to enough confidence for a continuation of the story on Disney+.

Beyond the obvious survival of Obi-Wan, Leia, and Darth Vader, the show's ultimate culmination won't be known until the end of the month. The story is one of finding light in the dark, as Kenobi's journey continues to test his faith in the Jedi but will see him come out strong. A potential second season can build on the strengths of Ewan McGregor's performance and the compelling struggles of a character who's so routinely confident - though he should have much of his mojo back by the end of this run.

An interesting possibility to ponder is if this will actually be branded as Season 2.

Kenobi is currently listed as a limited series, and if the current series ends the titular star's business with Vader until the confrontation in A New Hope, the next story may dictate giving the project a new title. If Obi-Wan will remain on Tatooine and focus on Luke Skywalker this time around, there's room for a different kind of show entirely - one that could have a broader focus than the present series does.

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi stream Wednesdays on Disney+.