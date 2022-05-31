Star Wars Reveals First Poster for Obi-Wan Kenobi's Young Leia

Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi has finally hit Disney+. After nearly two decades, fans are finally able to witness another adventure with their favorite Jedi Knight in the world of Star Wars. As exciting as it was to see him back on screen, there was another character who may have stolen the spotlight for many.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Played by Vivien Lyra Brown, a young Leia Organa came to life in an entirely new way thanks to the young actress’ performance in the series. While she wasn’t Carrie Fisher, Brown still did a fantastic job bringing to life that wild and stubborn spirit that the princess is known for.

Many fans loved her interactions with Kenobi and how this rescue mission may just be the reason why Organa knew to call him in the first place during the events of A New Hope.

Ahead of the third episode, Disney+ released a new character poster for the young Leia Organa.

First Poster for Young Leia

Lucasfilm

Following the debut of the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the official Star Wars Twitter account revealed a new character poster for Vivien Lyra Blair's Leia Organa, who was introduced in the new series and can be seen above.

The image superimposes Leia with the imagery of Tatooine's two suns, with the silhouette of Ewan McGregor's character also being visible:

Lucasfilm

Audiences quickly fell in love with the young actress' take on the iconic role, as she got to give viewers a glimpse of what the iconic princess was like before her time in A New Hope. Below, she can be seen with her father, Bail Organa, in Alderaan:

Lucasfilm

Will There Be More of Young Leia?

Many were surprised to learn how integral Leia Organa was going to be for the much anticipated Disney+ series. After all, she was the perfect excuse to get Kenobi off of Tatooine in the first place so that the entire story was able to take flight.

Now the question becomes: how much more of Vivien Lyra Brown’s performance will fans see? There’ll most likely be at least a little more in the series’ third episode—she does still have to be returned to her parents.

Even if audiences don’t get to see much more Leia, that could be a good thing. She played her part, and it’s best a character like her doesn’t outstay her welcome.

After all, Ewan McGregor has a big reunion with Christen Haydensen to focus on.

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney+.