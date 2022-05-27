Disney+ Warns Viewers About Obi-Wan Kenobi Scene Following Uvalde Tragedy

How should the world respond to the most tragic of events? That’s always been a tough question that people in all sectors have struggled with for decades. Hollywood is no exception to this problem, as studios have always been eager to handle things in such a way to avoid triggering backlash or offense.

Given the current climate in Ukraine, the entertainment industry is currently trying to understand the best way to handle topics related to the war in a delicate way. But studios have been struggling with this issue for years, particularly around the times of horrific mass shootings and worldwide catastrophes.

As Obi-Wan Kenobi was preparing to debut on Disney+, the world saw yet another horror after a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 students and two teachers, while leaving 17 others injured. Despite the sci-fi nature of Star Wars, one surprising theme in the series did slightly connect to the shooting, forcing a response from Disney.

Disney Adds Warning to Obi-Wan Kenobi

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As reported by The Wrap, Disney+ added a content warning to the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere in the wake of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 students and two teachers.

Disney+

The warning notes that the episode "contains violence involving children," referring to the kidnapping of a young Princess Leia.

The Surprise Child Roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Following the horrific events in the United States in recent days, it was naturally appropriate for Disney to place a warning related to violence against children in the series. The response ought to help warn those who have been affected by the attack against watching the premiere episode in a spoiler-free sense. After all, not only did Leia fall victim to kidnapping in the first episode, but a flashback also depicted the events of Order 66 as younglings and Jedi alike were attacked by the clone army.

Lucasfilm had promoted Obi-Wan Kenobi with a young Luke Skywalker present in the trailers, however, Leia's involvement proved to be a complete surprise to viewers. Many had guessed she may play some role, but likely just as a cameo, and yet the talented actress behind the young princess has been praised among the standouts of the episode.

With Kenobi still maintaining his responsibility of watching over the young Skywalker, there is a chance this warning may be repeated in future episodes that involve children - be that Luke, Leia, or more younglings with further flashbacks to Order 66.

There's no telling where Obi-Wan Kenobi will go in the third episode now that Leia has been saved, but the first two episodes are streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.