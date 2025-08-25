Former DC Star Looks Like a Superhero For Street Fighter Movie (Photo)

Former DC star Noah Centineo showed off his new superhero-esque physique in a recent photo on social media. After previously bringing to life the size-changing Atom Smasher in Black Adam, Centineo will jump back into the world of major franchise movie-making with the upcoming Street Fighter movie from Legendary and video game giant Capcom.

In the 2026 video game adaptation, the 29-year-old will bring to life another iconic character with a massive following, Ken Masters, a superhero-like figure, and one of the main characters of the Street Fighter world. So, for fans who have been craving more super-powered action from the former DCEU actor, Street Fighter may be the place to get it.

Centineo has fans slack-jawed, as he shared his new superhero-like body on the set of Legendary's Street Fighter movie. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor posted the image on his personal Instagram, flexing for the camera, and touting his new Adonis-esque figure.

Instagram

This is the first look fans have gotten at how Centineo will look in the upcoming Street Fighter film, sporting the washboard abs and long blond hair his Ken Masters is known for in Capcom's beloved series of fighting games.

For Black Adam, Centineo was in good comic book movie-level shape, but this Street Fighter transformation is a new level for the Miami, Florida native.

Capcom

Some wondered how the upcoming film would adapt some of the Street Fighter world's exaggerated human proportions for some of its characters. It seems the movie will just go all out with its actors, getting as close as possible to the god-like physiques of characters like Ken.

Street Fighter will scissor kick its way into theaters in 2026. Directed by former Eric Andre Show writer Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter will tell the story of a globe-spanning fighting tournament, bringing the world of Capcom's fan-favorite fighting series to the big screen. Production on the 2026 film just kicked off in Sydney, Australia, and is expected to run through the rest of the year.

Street Fighter stars Centineo, alongside Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Orville Peck, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and David Dastmalchian.

Why Noah Centineo Fans Should Be Excited For Street Fighter

To say Noah Centineo got the short end of the superhero stick would be an understatement. The up-and-coming acting superstar had been one of the most requested names to take on a comic book role for years before his eventual appearance in the ill-fated Black Adam.

Even though the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-led 2022 blockbuster was critically maligned upon release and ended up being the last DCEU movie released before the Blue Brand was passed off to James Gunn and Peter Safran, Centineo's Atom Smasher was seen as one of the bright spots.

However, because of the aforementioned passing of the DC baton, the Centineo's Justice Society member proved to be one and done. His superhero career was over before it could even start. He had hitched his trailer to the wrong horse and, because of it, fans were deprived of more Centineo inhabiting a superhero role.

Well.... that is until now. With Street Fighter, Centineo will essentially be playing a superhero once again in fireball-tossing Ken Masters.

The 2026 video game adaptation could be Centineo's second chance at big-name franchise filmmaking, allowing fans to see the actor take on another major IP and (hopefully) thrive.