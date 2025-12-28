Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Its Answer to DC's Bat-Signal (Photos)

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster featured its own version of the Bat-Signal, and fans just got a better look at it in new concept art. The Bat-Signal has become one of the most famous images of superhero history, famously lighting up the skies of Gotham to call upon the Dark Knight himself. It has been most often used in almost every adaptation of Batman by Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD to call for help in the most dire situations.

As part of the official art book for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel Studios revealed the actual reason for Johnny Storm's famous party trick of leaving a "4" in the sky from his flaming trails. The studio declared that Joseph Quinn's Earth-828 superhero does that when he is "seeking to attract the attention of the rest of The Fantastic Four," presumably to call on their help.

Marvel Studios

This notion of a bright signal in the sky used to summon superheroes sounds awfully like the Bat-Signal found in DC's Gotham. Typically, the Bat-Signal is kept atop the GCPD for Commissioner Gordon to summon Batman as required.

DC

Concept artist Naomi Baker discussed her work in crafting Johnny's signature symbol in the sky, noting how it is "fun to work on moments like that that are specific to the lore and would be exciting for fans."

As part of the art book, fans can catch a glimpse at Baker's vision of the step-by-step process of Storm lighting up the sky with his famous symbol.

Marvel Studios

Johnny's flaming "4" is far from a new creation of Marvel Studios, as he has been doing it for many years in Marvel Comics, and Chris Evans' Human Torch even did the same in 2005's Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Marvel

As The Batman: Part 2 won't hit theaters until October 1, 2027, DCU fans will be waiting a while to see the Bat-Signal in live-action again. Fortunately, Marvel Studios' own version could light up the Multiverse as soon as December 18, 2026, when Joseph Quinn returns as Johnny Storm in Avengers: Doomsday.

He will be joined in Phase 6's first climactic ensemble by his fellow Fantastic Four heroes: Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, and Ebon Mass-Bachrach's Ben Grimm as they take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

What's Next for Johnny Storm in the MCU?

Johnny Storm's next MCU appearance has already been shot, as Joseph Quinn will reprise his role next year in Avengers: Doomsday alongside the rest of the Fantastic Four. He and the rest of Marvel's First Family are expected to be in hot pursuit of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who has taken Franklin Richards.

Interestingly, Ben Grimm actor Ebon Mass-Bachrach teased that the Fantastic Four may be split up in Doomsday. It's unclear what pairings could spawn from such a divide, but it would make sense to keep Johnny and Ben together to offer more of their fun dynamic from First Steps while keeping Reed Richards and Sue Storm united in their search across the Multiverse for their son.

The following year, Storm will be back once again, as the Fantastic Four are among the 17 MCU icons confirmed to return in Avengers: Secret Wars. In 2015's Secret Wars comic storyline, Doctor Doom turned Storm into a living sun above Battleworld, and one has to wonder if the same will happen in the MCU.

Beyond that, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is hoping to unite Johnny Storm and Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the MCU. There's no doubt that such a crossover would delight many Marvel fans, given that their superhero friendship is one of the most famous in all of comics.