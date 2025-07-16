New information confirmed Marvel Studios' youngest-ever superhero will play a main role in its newest movie. The MCU has been no stranger to starting its heroes young. Youngsters like Peter Parker, Shuri, and Billy Maximoff (to name a few) have all gotten their super-powered big break before age 20. However, the franchise will break new ground with the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, introducing the most nubile superhero in franchise history, Franklin Richards.

The newborn son of Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm and Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards has been reported to be a significant part of the new MCU blockbuster, being born throughout the film's nearly two-hour runtime. In the comics, Franklin is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe, possessing the power to manipulate the fabric of reality across the Multiverse. Given this powered-up powerset, Franklin could grow to be a key figure in the MCU; however, recent news suggested he may start to put his stamp on the franchise early.

According to reports from a Fantastic Four: First Steps screening event in Brazil, in which fans were treated to 30 minutes of footage from the new movie, Franklin Richards will play a main role in the upcoming film.

@4FantasticoBRA on X shared a detailed rundown of the footage shown, revealing that First Steps' cosmic plot "[revolves] around" Franklin and his mother, Sue:

"The plot seems to revolve around Sue and Franklin, but it’s Reed who leads the decisions."

Before this, fans knew the youngest-ever Marvel Studios superhero would be interwoven into First Steps' narrative in some way; however, it seems as though the Omega-level super will be key to whatever happens between the Fantastic Four and the villainous Galactus.

Fantastic Four: First Steps comes to theaters on Friday, July 25, finally bringing the staple superhero team to the MCU for the first time. Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm leads the movie alongside her fellow super-powered teammates, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

Directed by Loki's Matt Shakman, First Steps follows an alternate reality take on Marvel's First Family, as their Earth is threatened by the world-devourer Galactus (voiced by Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson).

Franklin Richards' Bright MCU Future

Marvel Studios

Even though Franklin Richards will be but a babe when he is introduced in Fantastic Four: First Steps, his debut will seemingly turn some heads within the MCU simply because of how powerful he can be.

He is already confirmed to play a key role in First Steps, potentially defeating the towering Galactus and sending the cosmic entity on his way, but the young hero's future looks bright (get a first good look at Franklin Richards here).

As mentioned, Franklin Richards is one of the most powerful beings in Marvel Comics lore, making him a ticking time bomb within the MCU. With the introduction of the Fantastic Four in Marvel Studios' interconnected comic book franchise, audiences are essentially getting a Fantastic Five when you include Franklin (which you absolutely should).

But right now, he is just a newborn. He has no control over his potential Multiverse-shaping powers. This makes him dangerous and a perfect target for big-name villains to take advantage of.

That may come to pass in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Rumors have been circulating that the infant may also play a significant role in that movie, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom rumored to kidnap Franklin to power whatever villainous pursuits he may have.

This, reportedly, prompts the Fantastic Four to traverse the Multiverse and arrive in the prime MCU universe as they seek to save the adorable newest addition to the team.