Fantastic Four Movie Confirms 10 Main Cast Members In Official Press Release

A few months prior to the official release of The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, Marvel Studios finally confirmed to fans who the 10 main cast members will be.

A new trailer was recently released for The Fantastic Four, showcasing many of the upcoming film's main characters. Fans were given their best look yet at the movie's female Silver Surfer, as well as some other villains like Galactus.

Most of the film's main actors have already been revealed, but many have been curious to learn exactly who will be in the spotlight the most.

The Fantastic Four's 10 Main Characters

A recent press release from Marvel Studios confirmed the 10 main actors for The Fantastic Four.

Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards

Marvel Studios

Pedro Pascal is finally bringing his talents to the MCU. The A-list actor will portray Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic. Pascal will be the fifth actor to portray "the smartest man alive," following in the footsteps of Alex Hyde-White, Ioan Gruffudd, Miles Teller, and John Krasinski.

Many hoped that Krasinski would reprise his role as Reed from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Marvel Studios ultimately made the decision to replace Krasinski with Pascal.

Pascal's version of Reed has been present in all of the film's marketing up to this point, and he is obviously expected to be heavily featured on-screen.

Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm

Marvel Studios

Joining Pedro Pascal in The Fantastic Four will be Vanessa Kirby, who will be portraying Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman).

Like Pascal, Kirby has been featured a lot in the movie's promotional material, and the recent trailer brought a huge revelation with it, confirming that Sue will be pregnant in the movie. Marvel Studios carefully edited out Sue's pregnancy in the original trailer for the film, but many still expected her to be carrying a child.

Dealing with Silver Surfer and Galactus will be challenging enough for Sue and the rest of the team, but she will have an extra weight on her shoulders in ensuring that her baby is safe.

Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm

Marvel Studios

Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm may not be what fans expect him to be. It was announced that Quinn's version of the character will break the mold that was set by other Johnny Storm actors and Fantastic Four iterations.

What will remain unchanged is Johnny's importance to the team. The trailers have confirmed that he will use his powers to stop at nothing to protect not only his family, but the world.

The Fantastic Four may bring the most realistic version of Johnny to the big screen that has ever been seen, as fans have noticed some small but effective details used in the trailers regarding him "flaming on."

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm

Marvel Studios

It is no secret that Ben Grimm was affected the most by the Fantastic Four's trip into space, and that won't change in the upcoming movie. Ebon Moss-Bachrach can be seen as the human version of Ben Grimm briefly in the trailers, but, per usual, most of his scenes feature him as the Thing.

Ben's character design in First Steps is a bit different from what fans have seen in past Fantastic Four titles, but it does appear to be a bit more comic-accurate, which many will appreciate.

Ralph Ineson - Galactus

Marvel Studios

Ralph Ineson will take his talents (and voice) to the character of Galactus in First Steps.

Galactus has not been fully presented in any of the film's marketing, likely due to how large (figuratively and literally) he is, but the released footage has offered brief looks at his character design. An official synopsis did reveal Galactus' evil plan in the upcoming film, though, teasing what fans can expect to see.

One of the most shocking shots of Galactus that has been released came at the end of the most recent trailer when his footsteps were shown taking up around half of an entire block in the city.

Julia Garner - Silver Surfer

Marvel Studios

The Silver Surfer will also be a major part of Fantastic Four, but not in any capacity that many fans are familiar with.

In this version of the film, Silver Surfer will be female. Her character design was put on full display in the latest trailer, and a couple of Julia Garner's lines were also present.

She was shown warning the Fantastic Four of the coming doom that is Galactus. After flying back toward space, Johnny was shown following her, but his efforts were spoiled when she used her board to knock him back to Earth.

Sarah Niles - Lynne

Ted Lasso

Sarah Niles was also confirmed to be one of the main cast members of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Niles will portray a character named Lynne, but no other details about her character have been revealed.

Paul Walter Hauser

Black Bird

Cobra Kai's Paul Walter Hauser will also play an on-screen role in Fantastic Four. His character's name has not yet been announced, but he was mentioned as one of the movie's main actors.

In an interview with The Direct, Hauser did reveal, though, that the upcoming movie "will go down in history."

John Malkovich

Marvel Studios

Many fans were surprised when it was announced that legendary actor John Malkovich would be cast in The Fantastic Four.

Malkovich has been showcased in promotional material, but only briefly, as details about his character have been kept rather secret.

Some reports claim that he will be playing Ivan Kragoff, also known as Red Ghost, but that has not been officially confirmed.

Natasha Lyonne

Poker Face

Orange is the New Black and Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne was also confirmed to be a main cast member of Fantastic Four.

Like other actors, Lyonne's role has not been disclosed. It has been speculated that she could play Alicia Masters, who is Ben Grimm's love interest, but that remains to be seen.

The Fantastic Four: The First Steps will premiere on July 25, 2025.