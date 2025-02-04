MCU fans just got a first glimpse of John Malkovich's mysterious character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Arriving in theaters on July 25, the cast of Marvel's First Family is just the beginning of the comic book characters fans will see in the anticipated reboot with the Silver Surfer, Galactus, and various speculated personas rounding out the roster.

Among them is well-known actor John Malkovich whose undisclosed character was just featured in the first trailer for First Steps.

Who Is John Malkovich Playing in The Fantastic Four?

Marvel Studios

In the first official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, fans got a first look at celebrated actor John Malkovich in his highly speculated MCU role.

While his character's identity has yet to be confirmed, rumors suggest Malkovich will play Ivan Kragoff, a recurring villain of the Fantastic Four first introduced in January 1963’s Fantastic Four #13.

Marvel Comics

In the comics, Kragoff is a Russian scientist fascinated with Cosmic Rays who set out to replicate what happened to the Fantastic Four. He also goes by the Red Ghost and has an army of Super-Apes, a product of intentional Cosmic Ray exposure.

Since the Red Ghost is a 1960s villain whose abilities stem from the same source as Marvel's First Family, his inclusion makes sense.

As for John Malkovich, the Academy Award-nominated actor is best known for his roles in Dangerous Liaisons and Being John Malkovich.

Still, The Fantastic Four is far from his brush with comic book cinema. Years ago, he was expected to play the Vulture in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4 before the film was abandoned.

But if Malkovich is playing Red Ghost in The Fantastic Four, the question is whether the Space Race between the U.S. and Russia plays a part and if Kragoff will be accompanied by his comic book ape army.

This article is developing. Please check back for updates!