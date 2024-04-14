Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire Gets Disappointing Update From Director

The hypothetical Spider-Man 4 film just got an extremely disappointing update from the director of the original three movies.

After the incredible success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (which grossed over $1.9 billion at the box office), fans have been vocal about wanting to see more of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men.

That excitement has manifested itself through lots of rumors as well.

Recently, those whispers indicated Maguire was in talks to return for another installment of his Spidey series, which had its last entry roughly 17 years ago. However, no official update has been given.

In an interview with Comic Book Resources at WonderCon 2024 while promoting his latest film, Boy Kills World, original Spider-Man director Sam Raimi commented on the recent rumors regarding Tobey Maguire's return for a Spider-Man 4 under Sony Pictures.

Raimi admitted he "[hasn't] heard about that yet," and he "[doesn't] know that they're going to go back to [him]" regarding the possible project:

"Well, I haven't heard about that yet. I did read that, but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia [are] so successful with their current Spider-Man and the track there. And I don't know that they're going to go back to me and say, 'Wait folks, we could also tell that story.' I'm not sure, but I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' [It] was really super powerful and great seeing Tobey [Maguire] again in it."

The filmmaker was then asked if he has ever talked to Maguire about the possibility of a return, confirming he has not, though he did make sure to note how he's "on great terms" with Marvel Studios:

"I haven't talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel has or Columbia Pictures. I just worked with Marvel on a movie called 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.' So, I'm on great terms with them. And I'm sure I would hear about ['Spider-Man 4'] if it was in the works."

Will Sam Raimi Work With Marvel Studios Again?

While some fans might be sad that it looks like a Spider-Man 4 starring Tobey Maguire is not going anywhere, the possibility of a fourth film ever getting off the ground was always a pipe dream at best. After all, if any previous Spider-Man needs a continuation, it would be Andrew Garfield's take on the iconic hero.

A Spider-Man 4 would be interesting to see become a reality. Sam Raimi had big plans for the fourth installment, including putting John Malkovich's Vulture front and center and even introducing Anne Hathaway as Black Cat.

While Maguire's Spider-Man 4 might be up in the air, Tom Holland's fourth solo outing is confirmed to arrive. However, it remains in active development and does not currently have a release date.

As for Sam Raimi, it feels like a certainty that Marvel Studios and the famous director will collaborate again in the future after his work in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

While many fans feel he could be a frontrunner to direct either of the upcoming Avengers films, it would also be natural to bring the director back for a third Doctor Strange outing.

Outside of Spider-Man: No Way Home, all of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies are streaming on Disney+.

