Marvel Releases Stunning New Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Poster Amid MCU Return Rumors

Sony Pictures and Marvel officially revealed a brand-new poster highlighting Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man four years after his MCU debut and return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Maguire first appeared as Marvel's resident web-slinger in 2002's Spider-Man, fighting his arch-nemesis, Green Goblin, and saving many lives in New York. The first movie's success led to two more sequels: 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3.

While his journey as Spider-Man ended in 2007, a fourth movie that would've brought back Maguire in the titular Marvel role almost happened, but it was ultimately canceled after director Sam Raimi struggled to develop a strong story. Despite Spider-Man 4 not happening, Maguire made a triumphant return alongside Andrew Garfield's version of the character to help Tom Holland's Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home - a comeback still being celebrated today.

Marvel and Sony Pictures released an incredible new poster featuring Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, highlighting Sam Raimi's Marvel trilogy as it prepares for its theatrical rerelease on September 27, 2025.

Sony Pictures

The poster shows a close-up of Spider-Man's red and blue mask, with the stylized spider emblem prominently showcased in the hero's lens.

One of the exciting aspects of the trilogy's rerelease is the inclusion of Spider-Man 2's extended cut, which is dubbed as Spider-Man 2.1. It is confirmed to include eight minutes of additional footage, such as a sequence involving Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane and a new elevator scene featuring Spider-Man and a civilian.

The new poster joins the collection of other Spider-Man posters from Sam Raimi's trilogy and, most recently, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The iconic poster of 2002's Spider-Man shows Maguire's web-slinger climbing a building, displaying the best look yet (at that time) at the Marvel hero's iconic red and blue suit.

Sony Pictures

The original Spider-Man 2 poster features Maguire's Marvel hero saving Kirsten Dunst's Mary Jane Watson while a silhouette of Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) is seen in the web-slinger's right lens.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man 3's iconic poster showcases the two sides of Peter Parker in that movie: the original red and blue Marvel hero who symbolizes good, and the symbiote-infused black suit that represents rage and anger.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home's stacked poster is amazing in its own way as it brings together three generations of Spider-Men alongside memorable villains from past iterations.

Sony Pictures

Why Avengers: Secret Wars (Not Doomsday) Is the Perfect MCU Project for Tobey Maguire’s Return

Marvel

After Tobey Maguire's memorable return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are clearly anticipating more of his version of the web-slinger, especially now that the Multiverse Saga is on the verge of ending its run.

While the prevailing theory is that Maguire will potentially return to team up once more with Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4, the best place to do it is during the ultimate Multiversal crossover in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Interestingly, Maguire reignited his interest in his possible inclusion in Avengers 6, saying that "it would be a 'yes!'" if he's asked:

"I love these films and I love all of the different series. If these guys called me and said, 'Would you show up tonight to hang out and goof around?' or 'Would you show up to do this movie or read a scene or do a Spider-Man thing?', it would be a 'yes!' Because why wouldn’t I want to do that?"

Although it is exciting to see Maguire fighting alongside Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland once more, seeing the original Spider-Man interact with some of the other MCU heroes and established characters from other corners of the universe, like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool.