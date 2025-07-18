Spider-Man 2.1: Tobey Maguire’s Extended Cut Gets First Poster & 2025 Release

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2.1 extended cut received its first official poster and 2025 release as part of a recent news blast. Maguire played the iconic wall-crawler from 2002 to 2007, preceding both Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as Marvel's big-screen Spidey. While fans have loved revisiting Sam Raimi's Maguire-led trilogy of Spider-Man films, one particular project from that era has evaded a large swath of the Spider-Man faithful for nearly 20 years.

Spider-Man 2.1 is an extended version of 2004's Spider-Man 2 that was released as part of a special DVD in 2007, which fans will finally be able to enjoy in theaters later this year. With speculation about Maguire's potential future in the Marvel role (in projects like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Secret Wars), audiences are amped to see this long-lost special cut on the big screen for the first time.

The first official poster for Spider-Man 2.1's special theatrical release has been revealed, confirming the extended cut will hit cinemas this fall.

Variety confirmed the extended cut of the super-powered Tobey Maguire comic book classic will come to theaters on September 27 as a part of Fathom Events' special Spider-Man trilogy screening series.

Marvel

The new poster released alongside this news features the art of the 2007 Spider-Man 2.1 DVD. It shows Maguire's wall-crawler swiping toward the camera with two Doctor Octopus claws coming in from off-screen.

Spider-Man 2.1 features eight minutes of new footage from the original Sam Raimi film, including a couple of cut moments (i.e., a sequence in which Kristen Dunst's Mary Jane goes shopping with friends and a completely changed elevator scene from Spider-Man 2).

Spider-Man 2 was initially released in theaters in June 2004, following the continued adventures of Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker/Spider-Man. After realizing the weight of his new super-powered identity, Peter swears off his life as the wall-crawler; however, he is called back into action when a new threat, Doctor Octopus, begins terrorizing the citizens of New York. Spider-Man 2 stars Maguire in the lead role alongside Kristen Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, James Franco as Harry Osborn, and Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius.

Will Tobey Maguire Ever Return as Spider-Man?

Marvel Studios

Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy (more specifically, the rarely seen Spider-Man 2.1) will spur even more questions about the actor's future as the character.

Audiences were meant to believe Maguire's time in the suit had long ended. However, his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day alongside fellow big-screen Spideys Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield caused many to wonder if there was anything else planned for this actor/character in the superhero sphere.

There have been several widespread rumors potentially attaching Maguire to the upcoming Spider-Man 4 in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is due out in theaters next year and has been reported to include the popular comic book character Mayday Parker (the super-powered daughter of Spider-Man), which could mean Maguire may come back if she is, in fact, part of the new movie.

Some have speculated that the character could appear in 2027's Multiversal crossover event film, Avengers: Secret Wars, if he doesn't show up in Brand New Day.

Word is that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has envisioned Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man standing alongside one another in Secret Wars. So, there is also the chance that he will show up here.