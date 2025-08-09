Sing! Star Reveals the Studio Didn't Want Him Back for the Sequel

One star of the original Sing movie recently revealed why the studio did not want him back for the 2021 sequel. The fan-favorite animated comedy series of films, which comes from Despicable Me and The Super Mario Movie studio Illumination Entertainment, tells the tale of a musical world of singing animals who must come together for an X-Factor-like singing competition to save main character Buster Moon's family theater.

Both Sing movies have star-studded casts, including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Scarlett Johansson. While most of this animated ensemble made the jump over to Sing 2, it was notably missing Seth McFarlane as Mike the Mouse, an arrogant street-singing white mouse based on Frank Sinatra.

Fans had long speculated on the 'why' of McFarlane's absence from the second Sing movie. Luckily, the fan-favorite voice actor recently pulled the curtain back on what went into the decision.

Why Seth McFarlane's Mike the Mouse Is Missing from Sing 2

Illumination

Speaking on a recent episode of The Town with host Matt Belloni, Sing actor Seth McFarlane disclosed that the studio decided not to have him back for the sequel, Sing 2.

Talking with Belloni about the state of comedies in Hollywood and what he would like to accomplish next in his career, McFarlane brought up the idea of doing a "true, old-style Hollywood musical:"

McFarlane: "At some point I would love to do a film musical. A true, old-style Hollywood musical. Comedic in the sense that any Broadway musical is. 'Hello Dolly' is comedic in its own way." Belloni: Yeah, but you'd write the music? You'd do the whole thing? McFarlane: "Or revive something that's, you know, something like 'Brigadoon,' for example. My God, what a great film that would make in 2025." Belloni: Interesting, its almost like you're pitching it right now. McFarlane: "It's almost like I'm pitching it, yeah. But, yeah, that's something that I've done. I've danced around it, no pun intended, on shows like 'Family Guy' and the opening of 'Ted 2,' but I've never gone right at it."

That is when the Family Guy creator and longtime comedian's role in the Sing franchise was brought up.

After the Sing movies were brought up by Belloni, The Town host posited, "I always wondered what happened there." McFarlane then responded, saying he "was not asked back" while describing himself as a "nightmare:"

Belloni: "Don't forget the 'Sing' movies. Do not, do not. Although you're only in the first 'Sing.' You're not in the second. I always wondered what happened there." McFarlane: "Me too. I was not asked back." Belloni: You were not asked back? McFarlane: "No." Belloni: "Oh my God, you must have been lovely to work with."

It is unclear what exactly this means, but it seems as though McFarlane thinks he was not great to work with during his time on the first Sing film, potentially leading to him getting the boot in the eventual sequel.

If Illumination were to have him back, though, there is always the chance the actor/character could return in the future. A Sing 3 has already been announced by Illumination, with much of the core cast coming back for the threequel.