Marvel Studios Is Setting Up The X-Men’s MCU Debut In Their Next Disney+ Series

The MCU will set up the X-Men in its biggest way yet in its next Disney+ series, Wonder Man. The Fox X-Men may be coming back for one last hurrah in Avengers: Doomsday and possibly Secret Wars, but Marvel Studios' reboot is finally in sight. After Avengers 6 ushers in a "reset" of the timeline, everybody's favorite mutants are expected to arrive on Earth-616 in a reboot from Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier, likely releasing as part of Phase 7.

Marvel Studios' latest wave of promos for Disney+'s Wonder Man confirmed that the Hollywood satire comedy will reveal a new policy in the MCU's Tinseltown. In a surprise move, actors will now have to "certify they have no superpowers" under a new policy that goes a long way to setting up the X-Men's debut.

"EXCLUSIVE: Actors must certify they have no superpowers under Hollywood’s new ‘Doorman’ policy. PLUS: Wonder Man casting now underway. Who will be Von Kovak's breakout star?"

The MCU's Hollywood policy is the latest and arguably greatest case of discrimination against super-powered people in-universe. This sentiment has a major part in X-Men lore, as mutants have long been hated and feared in the Marvel universe, serving as an allegory for real-world injustices.

"The Doorman Clause" takes its name from the lesser-known mutant DeMarr Davis, who will be played in Wonder Man by stand-up comic Byron Bowers (read more about the MCU's newest mutant superhero).

This policy looks to extend beyond the actors and across Tinseltown as Marvel Studios confirmed that "superpowers are no longer allowed on Hollywood sets" and roles such as Wonder Man will even require a waiver:

"Superpowers are no longer allowed on Hollywood sets. Actors auditioning for the role of 'Wonder Man' must sign a Doorman waiver."

Marvel Studios continued its meta news marketing for Wonder Man with another post highlighting the new Doorman waivers that require the signers to "[confirm] they are not superhuman" before proceeding:

"BREAKING: Hollywood bans superpowers; actors now required to sign 'Doorman' waivers confirming they are not superhuman. Will auditions for Von Kovak's 'Wonder Man' be affected?"

This isn't the MCU's first anti-superhero legislation, as Captain America: Civil War introduced the Sokovia Accords, placing regulations and monitoring on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Nonetheless, those laws are officially a thing of the past, as the Sokovia Accords were repealed by the time of Disney+'s She-Hulk.

Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is currently working on the MCU's X-Men reboot, but no details on its casting or release have been confirmed. In the meantime, Wonder Man will arrive on Tuesday, January 27 as the franchise's next blockbuster Disney+ series, starring Yaya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley.

How Wonder Man Is Setting Up the MCU's X-Men?

Ms. Marvel began the journey to the MCU's X-Men by confirming Kamala Khan as the franchise's first mutant in a major change from her comic origin. One has to wonder if Simon Williams will get the same treatment, abandoning his familiar origin, which involved Baron Zemo and experimental ionic energy.

Currently, it appears the X-Men and the most famous mutants don't exist on Earth-616 and may not until after Avengers: Secret Wars resets the MCU timeline. But that doesn't seem to be stopping Marvel Studios from laying the groundwork for their arrival with a growing anti-superhuman sentiment in-universe.

Wonder Man is also bringing back the Department of Damage Control, which will reportedly become the MCU's first mutant-hunting group going forward. That very same agency will also be seen this July in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hinting at its growing role in the franchise's larger storyline ahead of the X-Men reboot.

The DODC will seemingly be hunting Simon Williams in the Disney+ series, as the trailer declared him an "extraordinary threat" and may be teeing up Trevor Slattery to betray him in Wonder Man. In many years, Wonder Man could become the MCU's first truly X-Men-esque storyline.