Marvel Studios Officially Unveils 16th MCU Phase 6 Superhero Suit

The first look at Wonder Man's MCU suit marks the 15th superhero suit revealed for Phase 6. Wonder Man will premiere on Tuesday, January 27, as the MCU's most meta Disney+ series ever. Aquaman star Yaya Abdul-Mateen II will star as in-universe actor Simon Williams, who lands the leading role in the modern reboot of superhero classic, Wonder Man, an identity he himself will eventually assume.

Just weeks out from its Disney+ premiere, Marvel Studios revealed the first official look at Yaya Abdul-Mateen II suited up as Wonder Man. In finally pulling back the curtain on Wonder Man's first MCU suit, Marvel Studios unveiled the 15th official superhero suit to feature in Phase 6.

Marvel Television

There's no telling whether Williams' new superhero suit is one he will wear on set for the in-universe Wonder Man reboot or his actual heroics. The suit offers a modern update to the original Wonder Man suit worn by the fictional actor Brent Willard in the classic superhero flick that director Von Kovak is now remaking.

For those keeping score, Phase 6 began in The Fantastic Four: First Steps and will continue into three further movies: Avengers: Doomsday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Avengers: Secret Wars. On the live-action Disney+ front, Phase 6 adds Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again Seasons 2 & 3, and Vision Quest.

Every Other MCU Phase 6 Superhero Suit Revealed Already

Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: No Way Home left fans enamored with its final swing suit, despite it only being seen in motion for a matter of seconds. But Brand New Day has one-upped it with arguably the MCU's best Spider-Man suit yet amid his expected absence from Doomsday and return for Phase 6's conclusion, Secret Wars.

Cyclops

Marvel Studios

In the early 2000s, 20th Century Fox began adapting the X-Men comics into a live-action franchise, but maintained an aversion to their comic-accurate suits. Instead, they wore black leather costumes, driven by the success of The Matrix.

With many of those classic X-Men actors returning for Doomsday, the likes of James Marsden's Cyclops will finally look ripped straight from the page. The MCU blockbuster's third teaser trailer revealed that Scott Summers will finally wear the famous blue and yellow and unleash his laser beam powers against the Sentinels.

Magneto

Marvel Studios

Ian McKellen will officially become the MCU's oldest superhero actor ever when he reprises Magneto in Doomsday at 86 years old. Marvel Studios may be maintaining the red and black vibes for this older Magneto, but he may be getting one change of status quo to become a family man in Avengers 5.

Professor X

Marvel Studios

Finally, gone are the days of Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, being dressed to impress in an expensive three-piece suit. For what is expected to be the 85-year-old Stewart's final acting role, his telephatic mutant will don a slightly more militaristic-looking team uniform bearing the X-Men logo.

Thor

Marvel Studios

Alongside Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor is one of the two Avengers to have already received their own Doomsday teaser trailer. His exciting redesign appears reminiscent of his Infinity War costume, backtracking on attempts to overhaul his look in Endgame and Thor: Love & Thunder.

Daredevil

Marvel Television

Charlie Cox's Daredevil will become the seventh MCU superhero to wear all-black when Daredevil: Born Again returns for Season 2 in March. As Wilson Fisk enacts his anti-vigilante agenda upon New York, the Man Without Fear is entering stealth mode for his Phase 6 return while finally rocking the DDs over his chest.

Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Studios

The Fantastic Four: First Steps abandoned the traditional modern superhero suits for Marvel's First Family and paid homage to their early comic appearance in the 1960s. Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards designed these suits with knitted ocean-blue fabrics that work with their respective powers, from stretching to flaming.

Invisible Woman

Marvel Studios

The famous foursome may have worn these costumes in First Steps, but exclusive crew merch confirmed they are getting an upgrade for Avengers: Doomsday. It seems Reed has equipped Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm and the rest of the gang with jackets to match their suits, perhaps bracing for the dangers of the Multiverse.

Human Torch

Marvel Studios

Much like his Fantastic Four teammates (at least those with a usual humanoid build), Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm is getting a jacket for his first taste of inter-universe travel. Funnily enough, the Human Torch was the only F4 hero who almost got a jacket in First Steps, according to official concept art.

The Thing

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday's fourth trailer indicated that, unlike his teammates, The Thing will be sticking with his cozy jumper-esque First Steps costume. Of course, these clothes and the rocky hero as a whole will once again be fully CGI.

Yelena Belova

Marvel Studios

While Thunderbolts* closed out Phase 5, its post-credit scene comes directly from Phase 6 and the early moments of Avengers: Doomsday. By this time, each of the New Avengers has a fresh costume with a more heroic feel, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, whose new look is still distinctly Black Widow-esque.

Bucky Barnes

Marvel Studios

As one of the MCU's longest-standing heroes, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes has gone through many costumes, but the former Winter Soldier's New Avengers attire may be his most heroic-looking yet. Stan's MCU return falls under a year out from his DC Studios debut, where he will play a familiar foe in The Batman: Part 2.

Ghost

Marvel Studios

It's safe to say that when Hannah John-Kamen made her first appearance as Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp, nobody expected her to get her own superhero suit for an Avengers blockbuster. Now, she has a new set of gear to accompany her phasing abilities, but it's uncertain whether she will also get a new helmet.

U.S. Agent

Marvel Studios

Wyatt Russell's John Walker looks to be dialing back on the Captain America inspiration for his first Avengers crossover. His Phase 6 redesign keeps most of his U.S. Agent style intact, albeit while trading his helmet for a beret.

BONUS.) Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom may be the main villain of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, but he certainly won't see things that way. The Latverian ruler will consider himself the true savior of the Multiverse from the growing threat of Incursions when he arrives in Phase 6's two-part blockbuster finale.

The former Iron Man actor's full costume may not be revealed until Avengers 5 gets a full trailer, but he briefly wore the costume in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering a peek at his green cloak and iconic silver mask.