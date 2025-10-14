Avengers: Doomsday Officially Unveils the Fantastic Four's New Costumes (Photos)

Avengers: Doomsday's latest official crew merch revealed brand-new costumes for the MCU's Fantastic Four. The Fantastic Four recently abandoned the traditional MCU-esque superhero costumes in favor of something more classic. Not only do these sweater-esque designs with vibrant blue and white coloring pay tribute to the heroes' comic roots, but they also match First Steps' retro-future '60s aesthetic of Earth-828. However, those looks may change in the near future.

Official merch gifted to the Avengers: Doomsday crew as production wrapped revealed the best look yet at the latest costumes for many of the movie's heroes and villains, including the Fantastic Four (via DanielRPK). Just over a year after their MCU debut this summer, Marvel's First Family will be back next December in Avengers 5, with only one seemingly keeping their original costume.

While Marvel's First Family began their MCU tale elsewhere in the Multiverse, they will soon crossover with Earth-616 and other universes in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and in 2027's Secret Wars. In the two-part Avengers event, the team will help take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, their archrival in Marvel Comics.

Due to the original image's nature, the up-close looks at the four new costumes are rather low-resolution. Regardless, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards is clearly sporting a new white jacket with a blue collar, seemingly over the blue sweater-like costume that he wore in his 2025 blockbuster debut.

Much like her on-screen husband, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm looks to have a new jacket for the Multiversal mission but with an opposite color scheme to Reed.

Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm seems to have doubled down on the blue, seemingly with a slightly different, longer hairstyle than The Fantastic Four, highlighting the four-year time jump between appearances.

Meanwhile, Reed clearly ran out of time to make a new jacket for Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, who is the only Fantastic Four member who looks to be wearing the same costume fans saw him in this year.

The white color scheme on Reed's new jacket helps add a labcoat-esque aesthetic to his costume, emphasizing his genius and scientific mind.

In terms of why Reed created these new costumes for his superhero team, four years passed between The Fantastic Four and its post-credits scene, so they may have been part of their everyday attire for some time.

Alternatively, he may have created these jackets to prepare the team for Multiversal travel, given that they would likely have no idea what to expect jumping between universes.

From a real-world standpoint, these new costumes may be part of a style choice from the Doomsday directing duo, The Russo Brothers, to modernize their '60s suits to better align with the Earth-616's heroes that they will soon meet.

Of course, as Avengers: Doomsday is still over a year away from release on December 18, 2026, and these costume looks don't come directly from set photos, there is a chance they could receive some minor tweaks before next year. Notably, as The Thing is a CGI character who will largely be crafted in post-production, he could receive his own updated costume that may not yet be ready.

The Fantastic Four Will Play a Key Role in Avengers: Doomsday's Story

As fans are already aware, thanks to the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene, the Fantastic Four are heading from '60s Earth-828 to modern-day Earth-616 in Avengers: Doomsday. Meanwhile, The Fantastic Four: First Steps indicated they may be in pursuit of the four-year-old, all-powerful Franklin Richards, whom Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom may have taken as his secret weapon.

While the MCU's Reed Richards may not yet have a history with Victor von Doom as he does in Marvel Comics, abducting his son for his power is bound to stir up a rivalry and hatred that could be at the heart of Doomsday.

Beyond that, Reed's genius will undoubtedly be of great use to Earth-616's heroes in understanding the conflict and traveling the Multiverse, given that he has presumably already mastered universe-hopping between movies.

It's tough to tell what the rest of Marvel's First Family will do, although the Fantastic Four will supposedly be split up as the conflict rages on. This could lead to some interesting crossovers with other heroes, with Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Thing and David Harbour's Red Guardian reportedly set to team up.