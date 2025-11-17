Avengers: Doomsday Officially Unveils New Costumes for 10 MCU Superheroes

Ten MCU superheroes will get new sets of threads in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday is expected to be potentially the biggest project in superhero movie history, complete with legacy Marvel stars who will make their long-awaited debuts in the MCU. Considering recent movies that have done the same with their casts, fans expect plenty of new looks in this new adventure.

Make-up artist Giovanna Ponci (per scooper Daniel Richtman) shared an image of a wrap gift given to the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The gift was a bag embroidered with art of 28 characters in the movie, including 10 wearing new costumes for their next appearance. Costumes are already being teased for some of the movie's cast elsewhere, and this bag continues that trend for a few Marvel legends.

Avengers: Doomsday will be Marvel Studios' fifth Avengers movie and the 39th movie in the MCU overall. 27 actors have already been confirmed for the cast, and they will face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, whose actions threaten the sanctity of the multiverse. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

New Costumes Teased in Avengers: Doomsday Image

Thor

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth is on his way to making his 10th appearance as Thor in the MCU (not including archive footage used in Deadpool & Wolverine) when the God of Thunder returns for Doomsday. Boasting a cache of crazy costumes from the last decade and change, the former King of Asgard will add a new outfit to his collection in 2026 after getting two in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor's Doomsday costume looks like the darker outfits he wore in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Doomsday, going sleeveless and boasting gold circles on his chest. He also seems to be returning to the shorter hair he had in Infinity War, possibly moving away from his usual long, golden locks.

Mr. Fantastic

Marvel Studios

Pedro Pascal made his MCU debut in 2025's The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, the smartest mind in the universe. This movie gave him a 1960s-inspired version of his classic blue and white suit (complete with the team's "4" on his chest), but he seems set to get something new to wear in Doomsday.

While the core outfit looks similar to his original threads, he will also wear a white jacket over it with a blue collar, a new addition not seen in The Fantastic Four. The question is how long that jacket will remain a factor in his look and whether it will come after something happens in his world or after he gets to Earth-616.

Invisible Woman

Marvel Studios

Vanessa Kirby finally took part in her first Marvel movie with her role as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While showing off an impressive set of powers, Kirby matched her on-screen husband (Pedro Pascal) and the rest of the team in her blue and white costume, with an upgrade coming for her return.

Like Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Sue will have a blue and white jacket or covering over her core costume when she is seen again in Doomsday. As with Reed Richards, this may not be a permanent addition, but it will come with Kirby's Sue Storm as she and the rest of the Fantastic Four meet the rest of the MCU's biggest names.

Human Torch

Marvel Studios

The third member of the Fantastic Four confirmed to get a new costume in Avengers: Doomsday will be Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm, better known as the Human Torch. Coming into the MCU with an outfit that matched the rest of his teammates in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, he will join Reed and Sue on the upgrade line for the next Avengers movie.

Quinn's Human Torch will get his own jacket in Doomsday, which covers almost all of his main superhero suit in the image featuring the film's cast. For now, fans will have to see what else will be different about his look when he and his impressive power set come back to the MCU in 2026.

M'Baku

Marvel Studios

Winston Duke is an MCU mainstay, as he gets set to make his fifth big-screen appearance for Marvel Studios as the leader of Wakanda's Jabari tribe, M'Baku. Having appeared in both Black Panther films and the last two Avengers movies, M'Baku has worn a few different costumes across his seven-year MCU tenure.

For Doomsday, while his costume is difficult to make out, he appears to have some kind of gold material hanging from his shoulders as opposed to the black plated outfit he last wore in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Serving as one of Wakanda's leaders, this outfit will surely garner fans' attention when fully revealed.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Making a surprise return in Avengers: Doomsday will be Tenoch Huerta as Namor the Sub-Mariner, who played the main antagonist in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Coming back for his second appearance in the MCU, after starting with minimal clothing in the Black Panther sequel, Namor will have a more covered-up ensemble in Doomsday.

In another blurry image, Namor's upper half seems to be completely covered, as he is wearing a blue collared vest and a black long-sleeved top. Considering he may not be as tied to the water in his comeback, this outfit may have a more practical purpose, but details are still unknown.

Professor X

Marvel Studios

Patrick Stewart will be back with Marvel for a record-breaking appearance by reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday. After eight credits in 20th Century Fox's X-Men saga and his MCU debut in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doomsday will mark Stewart's 10th time embodying the ultra-powerful telepath.

Usually wearing a dark-colored suit and tie, Professor X's outfit appears to be slightly more casual for Doomsday, as he dons a turtleneck under a dark collared jacket. He also appears to have ditched the bulky yellow wheelchair he is known for in the animated series in favor of something lighter and more practical.

Mystique

Marvel Studios

One of Doomsday's most surprising casting announcements came with the news that Rebecca Romijn would join the MCU sequel as Raven Darkhölme, aka Mystique. Romijn is now set to play the shapeshifter for the fifth time, including four times for Fox's X-Men saga before making her MCU debut in 2026.

Usually known for her lack of clothes in her default form, Romijn's Mystique will get her first costume, donning a white and blue top that likely extends across her whole body. While fans wait to find out which other forms she will take, this movie will give her a big visual change.

Cyclops

Marvel Studios

Known as the X-Men's leader in battle, James Marsden's Cyclops will make his first appearance in the MCU during Avengers: Doomsday. After starring in the original X-Men trilogy and making a cameo in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, Marsden is in line to join the Marvel Studios family alongside the rest of the X-Men in the highly anticipated 2026 sequel.

After famously donning black leather in the original trilogy, Marsden will finally get to don Cyclops' iconic blue-and-yellow suit fans know and love from the comics and the X-Men animated shows. Complete with his red visor, this will be the first time fans have seen this memorable costume realized in a live-action big-budget movie from the Marvel universe.

Nightcrawler

Marvel Studios

Alan Cumming joins the fray for Avengers: Doomsday as the famous blue-skinned mutant Kurt Wagner, better known as Nightcrawler. While Cumming has the least experience of any returning star (his only previous appearance was in 2003's X2), the Scottish star is ready to take the MCU by storm.

Although Cumming's outfit is difficult to make out, he seems to be wearing a dark outfit with a collar and some kind of hat on his head. This look will become clearer when fans see the first footage or images of Nightcrawler, but fans remain eager to see how he will blast into the MCU for the first time.