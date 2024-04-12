New CinemaCon-exclusive footage from Deadpool 3 (officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine) featured a rather thunderous Avenger-level cameo.

Although Marvel Studios is only releasing one movie this year, it’s a big one! Deadpool & Wolverine will bring back Ryan Reynolds' fan-favorite Wade Wilson, as he teams up with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

Major film studios descended on Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada at CinemaCon, bringing previews of their newest offerings along with them. CinemaCon is the National Association of Theatre Owners‘ official trade show, which is not open to the public.

At CinemaCon 2024, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige took the stage to showcase an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. It was during this look a the film that a scene was shown featuring a cameo from Thor using archival footage from 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

The sequence in question showed the mighty Asgardian crying over Deadpool’s body, much like he did with Loki when the trickster faked his own death.

Marvel Studios

Suddenly, Deadpool reportedly runs out of the scene, looks straight at the camera, grabs a microphone, and exclaims, "Suck it, Fox, I’m going to Disneyland. Get f*cked."

Elsewhere in the expletive-laden sizzle real for Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson is shown working as a used car salesman alongside fellow X-Force member Peter (Rob Delaney).

In the locker room, the two reminisce about the glory days of superheroing. But on the topic of putting the suit back on, Wade simply says, "I’m done," despite obviously not being happy with where his life took him.

Then, Wade walks into a surprise party being held for his birthday, as was seen in the trailer released during the 2024 Super Bowl.

There to greet him are most of the cast members from the first two Deadpool movies, including Vanessa, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Colossus, who has apparently taken a liking to The Great British Bake-Off.

Leslie Uggams’ Blind Al is also present, and Wade, in a fourth-wall break, warns her from making any reference to cocaine, as Feige deemed it "off-limits".

Following the party scene, Wade opens the door to his apartment only to come face to face with a squad of TVA Minutemen, whom Wilson assumes are strippers hired for his birthday.

Wade is shown sitting across a table from Matthew Macfadyen’s Mr. Paradox, who informs Mr. Pool that the TVA is a sort of watchdog organization charged with defending the Sacred Timeline. What’s more is that Wade has been chosen for a "higher purpose," one which could, in fact, save the Sacred Timeline from certain doom.

It’s then that Deadpool figures out that he’s being sent into the MCU. Various clips from past Marvel Cinematic Universe projects are shown on monitors. Wade is especially amazed to see Steve Rogers' Captain America.

Wilson gets gussied up in a brand-new super suit, courtesy of the TVA’s in-house tailor. He also receives a pair of adamantium katanas.

The footage then cuts to Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in a car as Logan asks Wade, "What’s with the suit?" Wade retorts that friends don’t let friends leave the house looking like they play for the Los Angeles Rams - a dig at Logan’s new yellow and blue costume.

Additionally, at one point in the preview, Wilson wonders if his jaunt into the MCU will result in “gratuitous cameos.”

What Other Surprises Could Be in Store for Deadpool & Wolverine?

Rumors have swirled for well over a year now that Deadpool & Wolverine will feature some cameos from big-name Marvel film characters. Particularly, these are said to be from the movies produced by 20th Century Fox when they still owned many of the on-screen rights to much of Marvel’s library.

Already, multiple such appearances have been confirmed for Deadpool 3. Apart from the obvious Logan, with Jackman reprising his iconic role, Toad and Sabretooth from 2000’s X-Men were spotted in set photos.

Aaron Stanford's Pyro also got a quick moment to shine in Deadpool & Wolverine’s trailer (read about all the confirmed and rumored characters from the film here).

With the promise of “gratuitous cameos,” as Deadpool himself put it, the sky could really be the limit regarding who Marvel Studios pulled into the cast. Cyclops, Storm, and Professor X have all been heavily speculated to appear, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

Whatever the case may be with these cameos, however, the story seems firmly focused on its two title characters: The Merc with a Mouth and the Ol’ Canucklehead.

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.

