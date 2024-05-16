Deadpool & Wolverine looks to set a new record for the franchise with its official runtime upon entry into the MCU.

Marvel Studios looks to blow the Multiverse Saga wide open with Deadpool & Wolverine behind Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who will revisit the claws and mutton chops of Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan.

The cast has been teased as one of the biggest in MCU history with rumors of roles for Avengers, past X-Men, and even Taylor Swift leaving many wondering just how big can this movie be.

Deadpool & Wolverine Breaks Runtime Record

AMC Theaters listed Deadpool & Wolverine on its website with a runtime of 127 minutes (2 hours, 7 minutes).

However, this runtime has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios ahead of its July 26 release.

This would make the threequel the longest Deadpool movie in the franchise after 2016's Deadpool clocked in at 108 minutes (1 hour, 48 minutes) and 2018's Deadpool 2 ran for 119 minutes (1 hour, 59 minutes).

Deadpool 3 would also rank as the seventh-longest movie in the Multiverse Saga.

This runtime would make it one minute longer than 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and five minutes shorter than 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Below is a list of the runtimes for every movie in the MCU ranked from shortest to longest, with Deadpool & Wolverine being the 19th-longest film in MCU history:

The Incredible Hulk - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor: The Dark World - 1 hour, 52 minutes

- 1 hour, 52 minutes Thor - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Doctor Strange - 1 hour, 55 minutes

- 1 hour, 55 minutes Ant-Man - 1 hour, 57 minutes

- 1 hour, 57 minutes Ant-Man & the Wasp - 1 hour, 58 minutes

- 1 hour, 58 minutes Thor: Love and Thunder - 1 hour, 59 minutes

- 1 hour, 59 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy - 2 hours, 1 minute

- 2 hours, 1 minute Captain Marvel - 2 hours, 3 minutes

- 2 hours, 3 minutes Iron Man 2 - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Captain America: The First Avenger - 2 hours, 4 minutes

- 2 hours, 4 minutes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - 2 hours, 5 minutes

- 2 hours, 5 minutes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Iron Man - 2 hours, 6 minutes

- 2 hours, 6 minutes Deadpool & Wolverine - 2 hours, 7 minutes

- 2 hours, 7 minutes Spider-Man: Far From Home - 2 hours, 9 minutes

- 2 hours, 9 minutes Iron Man 3 - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Thor: Ragnarok - 2 hours, 10 minutes

- 2 hours, 10 minutes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - 2 hours, 12 minutes

- 2 hours, 12 minutes Spider-Man: Homecoming - 2 hours, 13 minutes

- 2 hours, 13 minutes Black Panther - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Black Widow - 2 hours, 14 minutes

- 2 hours, 14 minutes Captain America: The Winter Soldier - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - 2 hours, 16 minutes

- 2 hours, 16 minutes Avengers: Age of Ultron - 2 hours, 21 minutes

- 2 hours, 21 minutes The Avengers - 2 hours, 23 minutes

- 2 hours, 23 minutes Captain America: Civil War - 2 hours, 27 minutes

- 2 hours, 27 minutes Spider-Man: No Way Home - 2 hours, 28 minutes

- 2 hours, 28 minutes Avengers: Infinity War - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 2 hours, 29 minutes

- 2 hours, 29 minutes Eternals - 2 hours, 36 minutes

- 2 hours, 36 minutes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 2 hours, 41 minutes

- 2 hours, 41 minutes Avengers: Endgame - 3 hours, 1 minute

What Deadpool & Wolverine's Runtime Means

In truth, Deadpool & Wolverine's rumored runtime would only make it eight minutes longer than its predecessor and 19 minutes longer than the original film.

Even if this length is confirmed to be true, it means MCU fans are in for a wild ride from start to finish in the franchise's first mutant-led film.

The rumored and confirmed cameos in this movie already have those excited for the blockbuster on the edge of their seats, especially after Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld hinted how massive the final call sheet would be.

Doctor Strange 2 showed MCU fans what could be done on the cameo front with a comparable runtime, which should bode well for a film featuring X-Men characters all the way through.

Test screenings for the threequel have also indicated fans are in for a "really good" movie, hopefully setting the stage for a successful MCU outing regardless of how long it is.

It's also considered to be one of the most important upcoming movies in Marvel's slate alongside the next two Avengers films, leaving many hopeful that the studio put its best effort in to make it a winner.

Deadpool & Wolverine will debut in theaters on July 26.

