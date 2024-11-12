Disney+ Reveals New MCU Timeline With Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has not cemented itself on the grand MCU timeline.

Deadpool & Wolverine Timeline

The new MCU timeline has been revealed to coincide with the debut of Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+. 

Since Phase 4, fans have eagerly poured over the exact order of Marvel Studios' various projects using Disney+'s streaming timeline to find where each particular title fits in relation to every other one. 

The last update to the timeline came mere weeks ago with the debut of Agatha All Along, making the bewitching streaming series the new end of the current MCU chronology.

Deadpool & Wolverine Joins the MCU Timeline

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine standing in front of a destroyed storefront in full costume in Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine

After making his proper MCU debut earlier this summer, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool has officially found his place on the Marvel Studios canon timeline for the first time. 

A new MCU timeline was released alongside Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, placing the R-rated Multiversal comedy amongst other Marvel Studios hits like The Avengers, Iron Man, and Captain America. 

The Deadpool threequel marks the 53rd project and 33rd movie to join the MCU's ever-growing chronology.  

Deadpool & Wolverine now sits as the furthest into the future movie on the timeline, slotting in just behind Agatha All Along and ahead of last year's The Marvels

This would place the film somewhere in 2026 in Marvel's on-screen world, seeing as the events of The Marvels have been confirmed to take place in that year. 

The other two Deadpool films, which also just made their Disney+ debut, have not been placed on the official MCU timeline, as they take place in another universe entirely. 

MCU Disney+ timeline with all of the MCU projects in order
Disney+

Below is the full MCU timeline as it stands after Deadpool & Wolverine's addition:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  13. I Am Groot
  14. Daredevil
  15. Jessica Jones
  16. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  17. Ant-Man
  18. Luke Cage
  19. Iron Fist
  20. Defenders
  21. Captain America: Civil War
  22. Black Widow
  23. Black Panther
  24. The Punisher
  25. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  26. Doctor Strange
  27. Thor: Ragnarok
  28. Ant-Man and The Wasp
  29. Avengers: Infinity War
  30. Avengers: Endgame
  31. Loki
  32. What If...?
  33. WandaVision
  34. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  35. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  36. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  37. Eternals
  38. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  39. Hawkeye
  40. Moon Knight
  41. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  42. Echo
  43. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  44. Ms. Marvel
  45. Thor: Love and Thunder
  46. Werewolf by Night
  47. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  48. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
  49. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  50. Secret Invasion
  51. The Marvels
  52. Deadpool & Wolverine
  53. Agatha All Along

It is worth noting that this timeline remains incomplete, as Spider-Man: No Way Home has not yet been placed upon it.

What Does Deadpool 3's Timeline Placement Mean?

As the MCU marches along its in-universe timeline, it makes sense that Deadpool & Wolverine ultimately got the placement it did. 

But, the movie does very little to make the particular chronology clear to the viewer. Much of the film takes place in The Void, a Multiversal space at the end of time that almost operates outside the timeline entirely. 

It is not as though some events from several past MCU movies played heavy parts in the film. 

The only Marvel Studios projects that it had to come after were the first two seasons of Loki, as the film features characters from that series' armored timeline-overseers, the TVA. 

This means that, while Deadpool 3 may sit where it does now on the MCU timeline, that does not necessarily mean it will stay there forever. 

Marvel Studios has been no stranger to making small changes to its chronology over time, shuffling things around as it sees fit. 

So, it would not be surprising if somewhere down the line things were moved around, and the record-breaking blockbuster finds a new home somewhere else on the timeline as other things seek to find their place.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now streaming on Disney+.  

