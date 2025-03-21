Disney+ Reveals First Official MCU Timeline Update of 2025

It's a new year in Daredevil: Born Again, meaning it's pushing forward the MCU timeline.

A new update to the canon MCU timeline has been revealed, coinciding with Daredevil: Born Again's premiere on Disney+. 

After the jaw-dropping "5 Years Later" in Avengers: Endgame, fans have analyzed Marvel Studios' various new projects using Disney+'s streaming timeline to determine where each title fits in relation to the others.

The last update to the timeline came back in November 2024 with the debut of Deadpool & Wolverine, making the multiverse-hopping, R-rated crowdpleaser the new end of the current MCU narrative.

Daredevil: Born Again Joins the MCU Timeline

Nearly 7 years after Netflix's Daredevil was canceled, the new Born Again series is pushing the MCU narrative forward. According to the official Disney+ timeline, Daredevil: Born Again is the latest event in the MCU, taking place after Agatha All Along.

In Born Again, it doesn't specify an exact year, but it takes place right after Agatha All Along, which is set in Fall 2026. Episode 2 revealed that it was New Year's Eve, suggesting most of the series occurs in early 2027. 

However, the premiere features a prologue where Bullseye kills fan-favorite Foggy Nelson, and the story picks up one year later, which could mean the prologue happens in late 2026. 

Since Disney+ typically organizes projects based on their main timeline placement rather than flashbacks, Born Again likely takes place primarily in 2027.

Below is the full MCU timeline as it stands after Daredevil: Born Again's addition, 40 spots after Netflix's Daredevil Season 1:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  13. I Am Groot
  14. Daredevil
  15. Jessica Jones
  16. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  17. Ant-Man
  18. Luke Cage
  19. Iron Fist
  20. Defenders
  21. Captain America: Civil War
  22. Black Widow
  23. Black Panther
  24. The Punisher
  25. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  26. Doctor Strange
  27. Thor: Ragnarok
  28. Ant-Man and The Wasp
  29. Avengers: Infinity War
  30. Avengers: Endgame
  31. Loki
  32. What If...?
  33. WandaVision
  34. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  35. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  36. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  37. Eternals
  38. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  39. Hawkeye
  40. Moon Knight
  41. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  42. Echo
  43. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  44. Ms. Marvel
  45. Thor: Love and Thunder
  46. Werewolf by Night
  47. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  48. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
  49. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  50. Secret Invasion
  51. The Marvels
  52. Deadpool & Wolverine
  53. Agatha All Along
  54. Daredevil: Born Again

It is worth noting that this timeline remains incomplete, as Captain America: Brave New World's placement will have to wait until it begins streaming on Disney+ (probably in May). Also, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to stream on Disney, and therefore hasn't made its way on the official MCU timeline list.

What Does Daredevil: Born Again's Timeline Placement Mean?

Daredevil: Born Again marks the beginning of 2027 in the MCU timeline, making its placement particularly significant as it sets the stage for the franchise's next phase. 

This also raises questions about where Captain America: Brave New World will fit, especially since it's mainly set five months after Thaddeus Ross takes office as U.S. President, succeeding James Ritson from Secret Invasion

The timeline gets a bit tricky since real-world U.S. presidential elections occur in 2024 or 2028, but the MCU seems to place Ross's election at the end of 2026, aligning with Born Again's timeline. 

This suggests that Brave New World could take place in early 2027, making it one of the next major chronological entries. For now, though, the latest episode of Born Again, featuring a wild Punisher appearance and a shocking White Tiger twist, stands as the most recent event in the MCU canon.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney+.

