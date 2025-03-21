Disney+ Reveals First Official MCU Timeline Update of 2025

A new update to the canon MCU timeline has been revealed, coinciding with Daredevil: Born Again's premiere on Disney+.

After the jaw-dropping "5 Years Later" in Avengers: Endgame, fans have analyzed Marvel Studios' various new projects using Disney+'s streaming timeline to determine where each title fits in relation to the others.

The last update to the timeline came back in November 2024 with the debut of Deadpool & Wolverine, making the multiverse-hopping, R-rated crowdpleaser the new end of the current MCU narrative.

Daredevil: Born Again Joins the MCU Timeline

Disney+

Nearly 7 years after Netflix's Daredevil was canceled, the new Born Again series is pushing the MCU narrative forward. According to the official Disney+ timeline, Daredevil: Born Again is the latest event in the MCU, taking place after Agatha All Along.

In Born Again, it doesn't specify an exact year, but it takes place right after Agatha All Along, which is set in Fall 2026. Episode 2 revealed that it was New Year's Eve, suggesting most of the series occurs in early 2027.

However, the premiere features a prologue where Bullseye kills fan-favorite Foggy Nelson, and the story picks up one year later, which could mean the prologue happens in late 2026.

Since Disney+ typically organizes projects based on their main timeline placement rather than flashbacks, Born Again likely takes place primarily in 2027.

Disney+

Below is the full MCU timeline as it stands after Daredevil: Born Again's addition, 40 spots after Netflix's Daredevil Season 1:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot Daredevil Jessica Jones Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Luke Cage Iron Fist Defenders Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther The Punisher Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and The Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Echo She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Werewolf by Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Secret Invasion The Marvels Deadpool & Wolverine Agatha All Along Daredevil: Born Again

It is worth noting that this timeline remains incomplete, as Captain America: Brave New World's placement will have to wait until it begins streaming on Disney+ (probably in May). Also, 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to stream on Disney, and therefore hasn't made its way on the official MCU timeline list.

What Does Daredevil: Born Again's Timeline Placement Mean?

Daredevil: Born Again marks the beginning of 2027 in the MCU timeline, making its placement particularly significant as it sets the stage for the franchise's next phase.

This also raises questions about where Captain America: Brave New World will fit, especially since it's mainly set five months after Thaddeus Ross takes office as U.S. President, succeeding James Ritson from Secret Invasion.

The timeline gets a bit tricky since real-world U.S. presidential elections occur in 2024 or 2028, but the MCU seems to place Ross's election at the end of 2026, aligning with Born Again's timeline.

This suggests that Brave New World could take place in early 2027, making it one of the next major chronological entries. For now, though, the latest episode of Born Again, featuring a wild Punisher appearance and a shocking White Tiger twist, stands as the most recent event in the MCU canon.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming now on Disney+.