Disney+ Reveals Updated MCU Timeline with Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World finally joined the MCU's official timeline order on Disney+ and revealed its unsurprising placement. For the most part, the MCU takes place roughly in release order, but there are some notable exceptions that throw things off. Fortunately, Disney+ has come to the rescue with a section that encompasses every movie, show, and short in chronological order for those looking for a slightly different MCU viewing experience.

Following Captain America: Brave New World's long-awaited streaming release, the 2025 blockbuster joined Disney+'s official MCU timeline order. The timeline update confirms Captain America 4 is the most recent entry in the MCU's chronological order, landing after Daredevil: Born Again. It becomes the 55th entry and 34th movie listed on Disney+'s ever-growing order.

An invitation to a White House event in Captain America 4 confirms the movie begins in April 2027. With Brave New World currently being the franchise's most recent events outside Thunderbolts*, it's now clear exactly how far in the near future the MCU is taking place.

MCU Timeline Order from Disney+ After Captain America 4
Disney+

Below is a full list of the MCU's chronological timeline according to Disney+ following the addition of Captain America 4:

  1. Captain America: The First Avenger
  2. Captain Marvel
  3. Iron Man
  4. Iron Man 2
  5. The Incredible Hulk
  6. Thor
  7. The Avengers
  8. Thor: The Dark World
  9. Iron Man 3
  10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  11. Guardians of the Galaxy
  12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
  13. I Am Groot
  14. Daredevil
  15. Jessica Jones
  16. Avengers: Age of Ultron
  17. Ant-Man
  18. Luke Cage
  19. Iron Fist
  20. Defenders
  21. Captain America: Civil War
  22. Black Widow
  23. Black Panther
  24. The Punisher
  25. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  26. Doctor Strange
  27. Thor: Ragnarok
  28. Ant-Man and The Wasp
  29. Avengers: Infinity War
  30. Avengers: Endgame
  31. Loki
  32. What If...?
  33. WandaVision
  34. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  35. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
  36. Spider-Man: Far From Home
  37. Eternals
  38. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  39. Hawkeye
  40. Moon Knight
  41. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  42. Echo
  43. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
  44. Ms. Marvel
  45. Thor: Love and Thunder
  46. Werewolf by Night
  47. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
  48. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
  49. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  50. Secret Invasion
  51. The Marvels
  52. Deadpool & Wolverine
  53. Agatha All Along
  54. Daredevil: Born Again
  55. Captain America: Brave New World

While Disney+'s MCU timeline is more complete than ever, there are still some notable absentees. Thunderbolts won't reveal its placement until it arrives on Disney+ in a few months (but it will be placed last after Captain America 4), while Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to stream on the service.

The next timeline addition will arrive with Ironheart when it starts streaming on Tuesday, June 24. Exactly where that show will fall remains unclear, but it is expected to take place shortly after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and thus should land at an earlier spot than other Phase 5 projects.

The MCU Timeline Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday Explained

Captain America: Brave New World's official MCU timeline placement only further helps to lay the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday. It confirms that Sam Wilson is only just starting to assemble his new Avengers team (five members of which have reportedly been revealed) ahead of their debut next year.

Thunderbolts* supposedly took place several months after Captain America 4, meaning its events land around late 2027. As the post-credit scene confirms a 14-month time jump to what is presumably the start of Avengers 5, the coming conflict should begin around late 2028 or early 2029.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a confusing one to place on the MCU timeline later this year as it takes place in the '60s on an alternate retro-future-inspired Earth but will still lead into Avengers 5 as the team hops to Earth-616.

