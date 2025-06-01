Disney+ Reveals Updated MCU Timeline with Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World finally joined the MCU's official timeline order on Disney+ and revealed its unsurprising placement. For the most part, the MCU takes place roughly in release order, but there are some notable exceptions that throw things off. Fortunately, Disney+ has come to the rescue with a section that encompasses every movie, show, and short in chronological order for those looking for a slightly different MCU viewing experience.

Following Captain America: Brave New World's long-awaited streaming release, the 2025 blockbuster joined Disney+'s official MCU timeline order. The timeline update confirms Captain America 4 is the most recent entry in the MCU's chronological order, landing after Daredevil: Born Again. It becomes the 55th entry and 34th movie listed on Disney+'s ever-growing order.

An invitation to a White House event in Captain America 4 confirms the movie begins in April 2027. With Brave New World currently being the franchise's most recent events outside Thunderbolts*, it's now clear exactly how far in the near future the MCU is taking place.

Disney+

Below is a full list of the MCU's chronological timeline according to Disney+ following the addition of Captain America 4:

Captain America: The First Avenger Captain Marvel Iron Man Iron Man 2 The Incredible Hulk Thor The Avengers Thor: The Dark World Iron Man 3 Captain America: The Winter Soldier Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 I Am Groot Daredevil Jessica Jones Avengers: Age of Ultron Ant-Man Luke Cage Iron Fist Defenders Captain America: Civil War Black Widow Black Panther The Punisher Spider-Man: Homecoming Doctor Strange Thor: Ragnarok Ant-Man and The Wasp Avengers: Infinity War Avengers: Endgame Loki What If...? WandaVision Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spider-Man: Far From Home Eternals Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hawkeye Moon Knight Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Echo She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Ms. Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder Werewolf by Night The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Secret Invasion The Marvels Deadpool & Wolverine Agatha All Along Daredevil: Born Again Captain America: Brave New World

While Disney+'s MCU timeline is more complete than ever, there are still some notable absentees. Thunderbolts won't reveal its placement until it arrives on Disney+ in a few months (but it will be placed last after Captain America 4), while Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to stream on the service.

The next timeline addition will arrive with Ironheart when it starts streaming on Tuesday, June 24. Exactly where that show will fall remains unclear, but it is expected to take place shortly after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and thus should land at an earlier spot than other Phase 5 projects.

The MCU Timeline Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday Explained

Captain America: Brave New World's official MCU timeline placement only further helps to lay the groundwork for Avengers: Doomsday. It confirms that Sam Wilson is only just starting to assemble his new Avengers team (five members of which have reportedly been revealed) ahead of their debut next year.

Thunderbolts* supposedly took place several months after Captain America 4, meaning its events land around late 2027. As the post-credit scene confirms a 14-month time jump to what is presumably the start of Avengers 5, the coming conflict should begin around late 2028 or early 2029.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be a confusing one to place on the MCU timeline later this year as it takes place in the '60s on an alternate retro-future-inspired Earth but will still lead into Avengers 5 as the team hops to Earth-616.