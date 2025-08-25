MCU Phase 7 Will Reportedly Address This Major Phase 5 Cliffhanger

A new report seemingly revealed that MCU Phase 7 is getting set to return to a major Phase 5 cliffhanger that will divide fans. Since Avengers: Endgame, many threads have been left hanging in Marvel Studios' on-screen universe. The fate of the Eternals, Doctor Strange and Clea's Multiversal adventures, and the introduction of Hercules have all been significant moments that have not been followed up on in any way.

However, one of the biggest cliffhangers came as a part of one of the franchise's most divisive projects, Secret Invasion. The end of that series left several things up in the air: Emelia Clark's G'iah and the fallout of the new Anti-Alien Act for the greater Star Wars universe. That could all change, though, with the MCU's upcoming Phase 7.

According to insider Alex Perez, MCU Phase 7 could address the Secret Invasion ending by bringing back the Skrulls.

Speaking as part of one of his monthly Q&As, Perez was asked about the shape-shifting alien race, to which he replied that "Yes," they would play a role in the upcoming Marvel storytelling phase:

Manglor: "Hey, Alex. Will the Skrulls still play a role in the next saga’s cosmic side and have their story continued?" Alex Perez: "Yes."

The last fans heard from the Skrulls, they were forced to vacate Earth, thanks to the implementation of the Anti-Alien Act. Some remained, though, and were taken to New Asgard (under the watch of Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie), where they have seemingly remained since then.

Emilia Clarke's Skrull hero G'iah also remains hiding somewhere on Earth, having been recruited to MI6 by Olivia Colman's Sonya Falsworth.

Phase 7 of the MCU is set to kick off after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2028. No projects have been announced for the first post-Multiverse Saga story arc, but several projects, including Black Panther 3, a new Doctor Strange, and the long-rumored Young Avengers title, have been rumored to be on the docket.

How Will the Skrulls Come Back in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

The Skrulls played a significant part for much of the MCU's first two sagas. However, after Secret Invasion's lackluster reception, many were left wondering if, following such a Skrull-focused show, the shape-shifting aliens would ever return to the franchise.

Now, at least according to this new report, it seems as though Skrulls are not done with the super-powered series. Where/how they could pop back up remains to be seen, though.

In Secret Invasion, fans lost the MCU's primary avatar for the Skrull species in Ben Mendelsohn's Talos; however, they were left with another Skrull character to follow going forward, G'iah.

Perhaps Emilia Clarke's uber-powerful Skrull character will be the lens through which fans see the Skrull plight for years to come.

There is also the chance that the Skrull desire for a new home world could come into play in Phase 7. Maybe a third Captain Marvel movie could set up Brie Larson's character finding the alien race a home and getting them settled now that they are mostly unwelcome on Earth.