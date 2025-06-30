Marvel Studios Announces 4th Movie In MCU Phase 7

Marvel Studios just announced the 2028 release date for Phase 7's fourth movie, and it might be home to one of the MCU's most anticipated projects. Marvel Studios is finally in the endgame of the Multiverse Saga as it prepares to begin Phase 6 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The MCU's second chapter will conclude with Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027 before kickstarting Phase 7 and what is rumored to be the Mutant Saga in 2028.

As reported by Variety, Marvel Studios updated its release calendar to confirm a new movie that will join the Phase 7 slate on December 15, 2028. The studio currently has four mystery dates marked in 2028 that will presumably be home to the first movies in Phase 7 and the MCU's next saga after Avengers: Secret Wars.

While these dates are currently marked out for untitled MCU movies, The Direct has some strong predictions for what these will end up being (especially the newly-announced December 2028 date). That said, nothing is confirmed at this time, and some of these dates could be shifted or abandoned.

February 18, 2028

Marvel

With Sinners in the rearview mirror for director Ryan Coogler, his eyes are seemingly turning back to the MCU for Black Panther 3. That said, he is currently gearing up to release two Wakandan spin-offs on Disney+ this summer.

Scooper DanielRPK recently hinted that Black Panther 3 is currently eyeing a February 2028 release, meaning it would likely grab the untitled date on the 18th.

F1 actor Damson Idris recently hinted he may be in talks to become the next Black Panther, who would presumably be an aged-up T'Challa II. This could position Idris as the star of Black Panther 3 alongside Letitia Wright's Shuri, provided she still holds the mantle after Avengers: Secret Wars.

May 5, 2028

Marvel

In its report covering the MCU's 2028 release dates, Variety noted that a sequel to this year's The Fantastic Four is in the works at Marvel Studios. Provided this July's First Steps has a successful launch, the sequel could be fast-tracked to land on May 5, 2028, around three years after the first.

That said, much like all of the other speculated movies on this list, things can change, and nothing is confirmed yet. Reported new movies such as Shang-Chi 2, Thor 5, Doctor Strange 3, and more may also be suitable contenders to join the MCU's 2028 slate on this date or another.

November 10, 2028

Marvel

There have long been rumors that the MCU is planning to unite its supernatural heroes in Midnight Sons. Supposedly, the Marvel Studios horror was "on pause for a while," but recently restarted development after severing ties with writer Michael Green, who penned a previous draft of Blade.

Furthermore, Marvel Studios is reportedly planning for Ghost Rider to lead the Midnight Sons amid rumors that Barbie star Ryan Gosling may play the role. Other supernatural heroes who could join the ensemble are Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, Mahershala Ali's Blade, Gael Garcia Bernal's Werewolf by Night, and more.

Read more about the 10 MCU heroes who could join the Midnight Sons.

This project would make sense around spooky season in Fall 2028, but it's too soon to tell if it will be ready to go in time. After all, Midnight Sons is seemingly still yet to find its director and writer, unlike a certain other MCU ensemble.

December 15, 2028

Marvel

The latest addition to Marvel Studios' release calendar comes on December 15, 2028, and this could be home to the MCU's X-Men reboot. Marvel Studios recently made headway on the mutants in hiring director Jake Schreier and writer Michael Lesslie to craft the reboot, teeing it up to release in the next few years.

The rumored 2027 release for the X-Men reboot was seemingly ruled out recently when Secret Wars was delayed till the end of that year. As that project will send off the Fox X-Men before Marvel Studios ushers in its own, the new mutants could arrive the following year, and December 15, 2028 may be the perfect date.

Having delayed Doomsday and Secret Wars to December 2026 and 2027, respectively, the holidays look to be the new summer at Marvel Studios. With the X-Men reboot likely to be the MCU's biggest release of that year, it seems to be the obvious choice to land just in time for Christmas 2028.