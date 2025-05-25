MCU’s X-Men Movie Now Unlikely to Come Out in 2027 At Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has reshuffled its release calendar as its X-Men reboot now appears unlikely to hit theaters in 2027. The studio made the first big progress last summer on its new X-Men movie as The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes writer Michael Lesslie was hired to pen the script. More recently, following strong reactions to his first MCU movie, Thunderbolts*, Beef director Jake Schreier was reportedly selected to helm the mutant reboot.

The X-Men reboot received a promising update before Schreier boarded, as an insider revealed Marvel Studios was planning to "begin shooting next year for a 2027 release." The movie presumably would have landed in Marvel Studios' untitled November release date after May's Avengers: Secret Wars.

As part of a significant release calendar switch-up, Avengers: Secret Wars was delayed to December 17, 2027, which spells trouble for the MCU's X-Men reboot. With the upcoming Avengers flicks bringing back classic mutants and the rebooted heroes not expected to debut until after Secret Wars, that movie is now unlikely to hit theaters in 2027 and may push to 2028 or beyond.

Many theorized that the X-Men reboot would land on November 5, 2027, which was marked for an untitled MCU movie but has now been abandoned. The studio's only remaining mystery release date in 2027 is July 23, but as that comes before Avengers 6, the mutant-centric flick probably won't be landing then.

Mystery movie releases for February 13 and November 6, 2026, were similarly abandoned in the MCU calendar shuffle. That shouldn't come as a surprise to many, as Marvel Studios didn't appear to have anything far enough along in development to start production imminently and grab those dates.

The updated MCU release calendar can be seen below:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

- July 25, 2025 Spider-Man: Brand New Day - July 31, 2026

- July 31, 2026 Avengers: Doomsday - December 18, 2026

- December 18, 2026 Untitled MCU Movie - July 23, 2027

Avengers: Secret Wars - December 17, 2027

- December 17, 2027 Untitled MCU Movie - February 18, 2028

Untitled MCU Movie - May 5, 2028

Untitled MCU Movie - November 10, 2028

The MCU's X-Men reboot is still shrouded in mystery, with writer Michael Lesslie and director Jake Schreier seemingly being the only hires so far.

That said, casting rumors have started swirling with eight actors supposedly being eyed for the MCU's X-Men, including Julia Butters, Hunter Schafer, Cynthia Erivo, Margaret Qualley, Jake Champion, and more.

I Think I Know When the MCU's X-Men Reboot Will Release

Marvel

Black Panther 3 is rumored to land in February 2028 and become the MCU's first Phase 7 movie after Avengers: Secret Wars. If that comes to fruition, it still leaves untitled MCU movie release dates in May and November 2028.

With the MCU's X-Men reboot seemingly making progress after hiring a writer and director, fans can only hope it will be ready for 2028. As the MCU's next era is rumored to be the Mutant Saga and the reboot is bound to be a major blockbuster, the prime summer date of May 5, 2028 could be when fans meet the new X-Men.

Marvel Studios looks to be laying the groundwork for its all-new mutants with 18 major X-Men returning first in 2026 across Avengers: Doomsday and X-Men '97.