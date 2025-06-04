Marvel Just Delayed the MCU's Phase 7 (Official)

The MCU's first Phase 7 movies just got delayed by Disney and Marvel Studios. The original plans had Marvel Studios' next saga (rumored to be the Mutant Saga) set to begin with an untitled movie on November 5, 2027, following the release of Avengers: Secret Wars in May of that year. But, sadly, both Secret Wars and its predecessor, Avengers: Doomsday, have been pushed back as production gets underway. It's unconfirmed that new movies will feature in Phase 7, but Black Panther 3, Shang-Chi 2, Doctor Strange 3, Blade, and an X-Men reboot have been suggested.

Along with delaying Doomsday and Secret Wars, Marvel Studios scrapped three untitled MCU movie release dates, pushing back Phase 7. Unfortunately, this means that some of Marvel Studios' most anticipated movies, including the X-Men reboot, are now even further away.

Marvel Studios abandoned plans for several untitled movies to surround Avengers 5 and 6 that would have been released on February 13 and November 6, 2026, as well as November 5, 2027 (the latter would have begun Phase 7 after Secret Wars). It seems to be holding onto a mysterious July 23, 2027 release date.

This comes as Marvel Studios delayed the next two Avengers movies, leaving only five flicks in Phase 6. That slate will begin on July 25 with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and continue in 2026 with Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31 and Doomsday on December 18, followed by a mystery movie on July 23, 2027, and concluding with Secret Wars on December 17.

The MCU maintained Phase 7 release dates in 2028 for February 18, May 5, and November 10, meaning that February 18, 2028, is the new, once-again-delayed start date for Marvel Studios' Phase 7.

MCU Phase 7: The 3 Movies That Will Likely Start the Next Saga

Marvel Studios

With Sinners in the rear-view mirror, director Ryan Coogler is now getting to work on a Phase 7 shoe-in: Black Panther 3, which was rumored for a February 2028 release. These delays certainly could have shifted plans, but provided development moves along smoothly, this may still be the plan for Marvel Studios.

The MCU's X-Men reboot looks one step closer to happening after finding its director in a recent Marvel Studios success story. Many were sure the blockbuster was eyeing the November 2027 slot, but perhaps it will land in May 2028 instead, taking its rightful spot in the prime summer release date.

After all, if rumors and theories are to be believed, the MCU's next era starting with Phase 7 could be the Mutant Saga. As Marvel Studios finally puts together its X-Men reboot cast, it may look to introduce the MCU's new faces on its biggest release day of the year, especially as seems bound to be a box office success.

In terms of what will round out Phase 7's first year in November 2028, there are several movies expected to be released after Secret Wars. Projects such as Blade and Shang-Chi 2 may be the most likely contenders, but there's no telling what else Marvel Studios is cooking up behind the scenes.