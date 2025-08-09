DC Officially Unveils New 'Catwoman' for 2025 Movie (Photos)

Warner Bros. has revealed the newest incarnation of DC's iconic feline antihero, and her look is unlike anything fans have seen before. The striking redesign comes as part of Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, a Mexican-American animated film set to premiere on HBO Max on September 18, 2025. This bold visual reimagining promises to put a fresh cultural spin on Catwoman while tying her into the film's unique Aztec-inspired world.

Marketing for this Elseworlds Batman tale has been gaining momentum, most recently with the debut of a striking new poster spotlighting Batman in all his Aztec warrior glory.

The trailer wastes no time in showcasing Catwoman's striking presence, revealing her in a sleek, Aztec-inspired costume that mixes traditional motifs with her signature feline edge. Quick flashes hint at this Jaguar Woman's agility and cunning, with shots of her leaping across rooftops and wielding her iconic whip.

Set against the backdrop of the Spanish conquest, Aztec Batman follows Yohualli Coatl, a young Aztec noble whose father is murdered by conquistadors.

Years later, now serving as a priest in the court of King Moctezuma II, Coatl secretly dons the masked persona of "Batman" to protect his people. In this volatile landscape of political intrigue and cultural upheaval, Catwoman's loyalties and her impact on Batman's mission could prove as unpredictable as the shifting alliances around them.

In a tense close-up, Catwoman lurks in the shadows of dense foliage, her jaguar-head headdress peeking through as she channels her trademark stealth.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

Mid-leap, she slashes forward with razor-sharp claws, a fierce blur of motion that practically hisses...scratch!

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

Landing in a confident superhero pose, she smirks, her full jaguar-spotted outfit adorned with feathers and Aztec-inspired details on full display.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

She sails gracefully off a towering structure, her acrobatic form a nod to the agility that has made every version of Catwoman iconic.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

In one of the trailer’s most shocking moments, she rakes her claws across Hernán Cortés's face, delivering the scars that will transform him into Two-Face.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

Against a breathtaking starry night, she moves with lethal elegance, framed by the glow of the moon behind her.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

A tight close-up focuses on her extended claws and ornate wristbands, a quiet but powerful reminder of the danger she carries in every strike.

Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires

Aztec Batman runs 89 minutes and carries an R-rating for violence and bloody images, with English and Spanish options available. The voice cast features Horacio Garcia Rojas as Yohualli Coatl/Batman, voiced in English by Jay Hernandez. Omar Chaparro plays Yoka/Joker, while Alvaro Morte portrays Cortes/Two Face.

Catwoman's Potential Role in Aztec Batman

Jaguar Woman appears poised to play a pivotal part in Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, especially since the trailer hints that she is responsible for scarring Hernan Cortes and setting him on the path to becoming this universe's Two-Face.

Aztec Batman is one of many upcoming Batman projects, including DC Studios' Clayface and The Brave and the Bold.

True to her Catwoman roots, she may also engage in theft or burglary, potentially clashing with Batman before aligning with him against a greater threat. However, with the story unfolding far from Gotham in a richly reimagined Aztec setting, her motivations could be shaped by forces unique to this world's cultural landscape.

In live-action, Selina Kyle/Catwoman was most recently reimagined by Zoë Kravitz in 2022's The Batman. That storyline will continue in The Batman: Part II, where the focus may connect to her sister, Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti, who was introduced in The Penguin.