Cristin Milioti has high aspirations for how a hypothetical team-up between Sofia Falcone and Catwoman would go––something teased in the final minutes of The Penguin Season 1 finale.

The Direct attended NYCC (New York Comic-Con) and spoke with the cast of The Penguin (which was set up by the end of 2022's The Batman). At that event, they discussed the eventful happenings in the big finale, including the Selina Kyle tease and the fate of several key characters.

Cristin Milioti Teases Potential Selina Kyle & Sofia Crossover

"We Would Just Really Tear Shit Up."

In the final minutes of The Penguin Season 1, Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone gets a special letter while she is locked up in Arkham Asylum. Curiously, the person who sent it is none other than Selina Kyle, played by Zoe Kravitz in The Batman.

"It's my wildest hope that I get to revisit [Sofia]," Milioti told The Direct in regards to potentially returning in The Batman: Part II, adding that if Sofia and Selina (aka Catwoman) were to team up, they'd "tear shit up:"

"I mean, it's my wildest hope that I get to revisit her, because I've loved this role so immensely. It's like, one of my favorite things I've ever gotten to do, and I'm just obsessed with her. And I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear shit up. I don't know how to say it... We would just like, burn it down. You know what I mean? In a fun way. I think we'd have a lot of fun."

When asked if Sofia would team up against Oz with Batman, or with Oz against Batman, Milioti offered a different outcome:

"I think I would team up with Selena against all of them, yeah? Like, I think we can handle it."

Showrunner Lauren LeFranc on That Ending Tease

"Selena Offers That Sense of Hope Because They Are Half-Sisters, and She's Family"

Sofia Falcone's letter from Selina Kyle is seemingly a big tease for the character's future in The Batman: Part II after her time in The Penguin.

While showrunner Lauren LeFranc wouldn't comment much about what it means for The Batman: Part II, she did explain to The Direct why Selina's letter is so important to Sofia's storyline:

"The most important thing to me is to finish off Sofia's emotional journey within our season. It felt right the fact that she could never find her footing in this family; this family betrayed her and treated her so disrespectfully, and what they did to her is just so unthinkable that she feels very lost and like she doesn't have a family. And at the very end, she ultimately loses. It's Oz's show. He rises to the top at a cost to himself and to many other people. And so it's a sad, tragic ending for Sophia, and yet I wanted her to have a little bit of hope. To me, Selena offers that sense of hope because they are half-sisters, and she's family. She's potential family that Sophia actually still has. She thinks everybody around her that she cared about or hated are dead, and she's wrong, and so that's just an inkling of hope for us to leave Sophia with at the end."

Rhenzy Feliz on If Victor Was Always Doomed

"It Does Catch Him By Surprise."

Sadly, as Season 1 of The Penguin wrapped, Rhenzy Feliz's Victor was murdered by Oz Cobb himself.

When the Direct asked the actor at NYCC if there was ever a chance Victor lived to tell another tale, Feliz revealed that from the beginning, it was always the plan for him to perish:

"I really have no idea when it comes to that stuff. I think from the beginning, that was the plan. Now, was it ever discussed again? I have no idea, but I knew from the beginning that was kind of like what we were aiming for, in the end, was that kind of [twist of] the knife."

Speaking on whether Victor saw it coming at all, Feliz feels that Oz's actions "catch him by surprise:"

"I think Victor maybe sees some things that Oz does and backstabbing and things like that. He sees it, but I think he goes, 'I'm different, though. He wouldn't do that to me. He gets what's going on with me, and he gets what we're trying to do together.' And I think it does catch him by surprise. Yeah, I don't think he sees it even for a second."

Could Francis Cobb Ever Wake Up?

"She Could Wake Up..."

The Penguin Season 1 didn't end its finale in a great place for Deirdre O'Connell's Francis Cobb.

Not only was her relationship shattered with her son, thanks to it being revealed that she knew Oz Cobb murdered her brothers, but Francis is now also stuck in a coma.

O'Connell told The Direct that she thinks "she could wake up" one day:

"I'm gonna say that she could wake up. I don't know if she would be in a war against him or if she if they would find their way back into it. There's a thing that happened on that last day that made my blood run cold, which was I felt Oz not love me anymore. I felt his coldness, and I think that Francis felt it too, and she always had so much of his attention and so much of his love. I don't even think she realized how much she had until he withdrew it. And when he withdrew it, it was utter and... slightly terrified. I was just lying in that bed, I just felt the love leave the room. It's a real thing, and it's gone, yeah, and I think Francis feels it, too. So, I put her with Sophia. They've got some kind of thing, and we'll see if the men can survive what they would have coming at him."

Despite everything Francis Cobb knows, however, the actress doesn't feel the character could live without her son:

"I think she couldn't live without him. I think it's such a love-hate. It's so right in the sweet spot, in the middle of love and hate. I think she thinks she could live without him. She would like to be able to live without him, but I don't think she can, partly because she loves him so much, but partly because she's so dependent on him. And I think she hates being dependent on anybody. So, as much as she needs him, how angry she feels about that... They're in this drama of guilt and forgiveness that carries us all the way through, that you know you only understand at the end. And I think the fact that she doesn't think he knows, he doesn't think she knows. You know, they're both carrying this thing, but it's still the story of their relationship all the way through, even though they think they've got the other one fooled."

Whether Cobb wakes up could potentially be addressed in The Penguin Season 2, which Lauren LeFranc discussed with The Direct at NYCC.

The Penguin is now streaming on Max.

