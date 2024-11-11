The Penguin Episode 8 brings The Batman spin-off to a close with unexpected revelations and a major setup for the upcoming Robert Pattinson-led sequel.

"Great or Little Thing" showcases an epic final showdown between Oz Cobb and Sofia Gigante as past mistakes get unearthed, shocking revelations come to light, and consequences of Oz's actions could sprinkle over Gotham's political landscape.

The Penguin Episode 8 premiered on HBO and Max on November 10.

Every Main Cast Member of The Penguin's Finale

Colin Farrell - Oz Cobb

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell leads the cast of The Penguin as Oz Cobb, a crime lord who has strong aspirations to reach the top of Gotham's criminal underworld.

Throughout the season, fans have seen many sides of Oz, such as his vulnerable one to his mother and Vic and his ruthless demeanor against his enemies.

After his backstory was fleshed out in The Penguin Episode 7 where it revealed how he killed his two brothers, Jack and Benny, the finale unpacks more of the ramifications of his actions through the eyes of his mother.

Elsewhere, he reunites with Victor to enact his plan of getting revenge against Sofia while also setting up a meeting with a corrupt councilman to move forward with his new goal of sitting at the top of Gotham's political world.

In the end, Oz manages to cement himself as one of, if not, the most feared kingpins in Gotham. However, the bat signal's emergence in the episode's final moments suggests that his reign of terror has caught the attention of the Dark Knight.

Farrell is best known for his roles in Sugar, True Detective, and Fright Night.

Cristin Milioti - Sofia Gigante (Sofia Falcone)

Cristin Milioti

Cristin Milioti returns as Sofia Gigante, the daughter of Carmine Falcone who is hellbent on seeking revenge against Oz for killing his brother.

At the end of The Penguin Episode 7, Sofia managed to trick Oz by letting him think that she successfully delivered his mother, Francis, to him in his underground lair in Crown Point, but it all led to a drastic bombing that claimed many lives.

Sofie enacts her revenge plan by forcing Oz to admit that he killed his brothers in front of his mother (which is a secret that Francis already knows).

While Oz manages to escape, Sofia's plan of destroying the mother-son bond of Francis and Oz has come to fruition.

Sofia then gathers the different crime lords to ask them to find Oz and whoever brings him to her will be rewarded with her criminal empire.

Her plans to leave Gotham get derailed by Oz and Vic, leaving the Gotham Police Department (GCPD) to arrest her and detain her in the worst place that she deemed her nightmare: Arkham.

The finale's final moments show a hopeless Sofia who appears to have accepted her new present and grim future.

Despite that, it all changes when Sofia receives a letter from her half-sister, Selina Kyle.

Cristin Milioti spoke with The Direct to tease a potential team-up between Sofia Gigante and Selina Kyle, noting that they'd "tear shit up" if it happens down the line:

"I think if [Sofia and Selina Kyle] were united, we would just really tear shit up. I don't know how to say it... We would just like, burn it down. You know what I mean? In a fun way. I think we'd have a lot of fun."

Milioti previously appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, Fargo, and Palm Springs. The actress is also known for playing the mother, Tracy, in How I Met Your Mother.

Rhenzy Feliz - Victor Aguilar

Rhenzy Feliz

Rhenzy Feliz returns as Victor Aguilar, Oz's new apprentice and loyal ally who helps him every step of the way in his rise to greatness.

Although Victor tries to rally the criminal kingpins of Gotham to help Oz after the bombing at Crown Point, he ultimately fails. Still, Victor finds new allies in the underlings of the criminal kingpins.

Despite his sacrifice and turn to the dark side with Oz's help, Victor is sadly killed by Oz because he sees him as a way for his enemies to get to him because he cares for him.

Feliz can be seen in Runaways, Teen Wolf, and The Tender Bar. The actor also appeared as part of the cast of Netflix's Penelope.

Theo Rossi - Julian Rush

Theo Rossi

Theo Rossi returns as Dr. Julian Rush, Sofia's therapist and doctor from Arkham who pledges his loyalty to her.

Julian uses his hypnosis method to access Francis' memories tied to the death of Oz's brothers.

Elsewhere, after Sofia gets captured by the GPCD, Julian stays as Sofia's doctor while inside Arkham Asylum.

Rossi's notable credits include Sons of Anarchy, Army of the Dead, and Luke Cage.

Deidre O’Connell - Francis Cobb

Deidre O’Connell

Deidre O'Connell reprises her role as Oz's mother, Francis Cobb.

Upon accessing her memories of her sons' deaths, it turns out that Francis is fully aware that Oz is the reason why Jack and Benny drowned in the sewers.

A flashback then reveals that Francis was ready to let Oz go and have her boss, Rex, kill him for his mistake. She ultimately stops it after Oz tells her in the club that he is going to take care of her forever.

After a tense clash between Sofia and Oz which saw Francis stab Oz in the stomach and call him a devil, she collapses due to a stroke, leaving her in a vegetative state for the rest of her life.

O'Connell has credits in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Hearts in Atlantis, and Secondhand Lions.

Ryder Allen - Young Oz Cobb

Ryder Allen

After making his debut as part of the cast of The Penguin Episode 7, Ryder Allen returns as a young Oz Cobb in the finale.

The Penguin Episode 8 sees a young Oz manipulating his mother to not let him go by telling her that he can take care of her while also pledging his loyalty to her.

Allen's other recognizable roles include playing Sam in Apple TV+'s Palmer and a young Erik Menendez in Law & Order True Crime.

Emily Meade - Young Francis Cobb

Emily Meade

Emily Meade appears briefly via flashback as a young Francis Cobb in The Penguin finale.

Meade's notable credits include The Deuce, The Leftovers, and Nerve.

The actress also recently appeared as part of the cast of Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2.

Louis Cancelmi - Rex Calabrese

Louis Cancelmi

Louis Cancelmi guest stars as Rex Calabrese, a crime lord and Francis' boss who tells her that he sees potential in Oz.

Francis then asks Rex to kill her son because of the part that he played in killing his brothers. However, the plan does not push through because Francis did not let him do it.

Cancelmi can be seen in Killers of the Flower Moon, Billions, and Boardwalk Empire.

François Chau - Feng Zhao

François Chau

François Chau returns in the finale as Feng Zhao, the head of the Triad who brings Oz to Sofia before being killed by one of his own.

Chau is known for his work on Rescue Dawn, Lost, and The Tick.

Robert Lee Leng - Link Tsai

Robert Lee Leng

After appearing as part of the cast of The Penguin Episode 3, Robert Lee Leng is back as Link Tsai, Feng Zhao's underling who allies himself with Victor by deciding to kill his boss so that he can be the head of the Triad.

Leng's major credits include Law & Order: Organized Crime, Naked Singularity, and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

Rhys Coiro - Sebastian Hady

Rhys Coiro

Rhys Coiro joins the cast of the finale as councilman Sebastian Hady, the politician whom Oz threatens to bring back the lights in Crown Point.

In the finale, Oz serves as a whistleblower to all of Sofia and Salvatore Maroni's past and current crimes, with him willingly giving the information to Hady to blame the pair behind the drug operation in Crown Point.

In exchange, Oz wants to be seen as a force of good by the public eye while he continues his illegal dealings on the side.

Coiro is known for his roles in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, The Spiderwick Chronicles, and Mort in Sherman Oaks.

Carmen Ejogo - Eve Karlo

Carmen Ejogo

Carmen Ejogo appears in the final moments of the finale as Eve Karlo, a sex worker who has ties to Oz.

In her lone appearance, Eve cosplays as Oz's mother as they dance together inside a penthouse.

Eve can be seen as Oz's replacement for her mother as he continues to gain his much-needed validation in order to move forward.

Ejogo previously appeared in Selma, It Comes at Night, and Your Honor.

Jayme Lawson - Bella Reál

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson reprises her role as Gotham City Mayor-Elect Bella Reál after making an appearance in The Batman.

Bella has a brief presence in the finale as she can be seen being looked at by Oz during his visit to the city hall. It turns out that she has also created an anti-corruption task force designed to root out the ner do wells of Gotham.

Lawson's most recognizable roles include playing Alisha in How to Blow Up a Pipeline, Shante in The Woman King, and a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady.

Con O'Neill - GCPD Chief Mackenzie Bock

Con O'Neill

Con O'Neill returns as GCPD Chief Mackenzie Bock after making a guest star appearance in The Penguin Episode 5.

It was Chief Bock who arrests Sofia in one of the final moments of Episode 8.

O'Neill is part of the cast of Our Flag Means Death, Nolly, and Without Sin.

Here are the other cast members who appeared in The Penguin Episode 8:

Johnny Hopkins - Donny Boy

Ty Hubbard - George McHugh

Adrienne Acevedo Lovette - Billie Peña

Leon Addison Brown - Able Crown

Micah Peoples - Charles Crown

Vasily Kosov - David Vadim

Myles Humphus - Dom

Ruth Solorzano - Naomi

David Grabowski-Clark - Fedor Laskin

Kresh Novakovic - Enzo

Finnerty Steeves - ER Nurse

Shayna Steele -Singer

Ronald Lee - Newscaster

Alexandra Seal - Cop

Mike Viola - Sofia’s guard

All episodes of The Penguin are streaming on Max.

