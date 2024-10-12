Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) pays the mothership series a visit in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2.

The latest episode, "The Perfect Man," revolves around the death of the founder of an AI dating app, with Detectives Shaw and Riley spearheading the investigation. Meanwhile, Benson surprises everyone when she arrives as a witness for the defense.

Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2 premiered on NBC on October 10.

Every Main Cast Member of Law & Order Season 24 Episode 2

Mariska Hargitay - Captain Olivia Benson

Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order: SVU mainstay Mariska Hargitay guest stars in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2 as Captain Olivia Benson.

Benson shows up to tell Nolan and Brady everything she knows about Laura and her tragic past after she was raped three years ago.

She believes that whatever Laura did might have been due to the trauma that she suffered in the past.

Benson also points out to Nolan that Laura did try to call the police for an order of protection against Tyler who seems to be obsessed with her. However, they did not do anything about it.

As a last resort, Captain Benson is called in to testify in Laura's trial.

Hargitay is known for her roles in Leaving Las Vegas, Lake Placid, and Can't Hurry Love.

Hugh Dancy - Nolan Price

Hugh Dancy

Hugh Dancy reprises his Law and Order role as Nolan Price, the Executive Assistant District Attorney.

Nolan clashes with Benson after the revelation that she knows Laura's traumatic past. He points out that she has no idea what is running in Laura's mind before killing Tyler, making her a prime suspect.

Despite Laura's past, Nolan strongly tells Benson that they have the evidence to convict her since she murdered Tyler in cold blood.

Dancy is perhaps best known for his role as Will Graham in NBC’s Silence of the Lambs-affiliated series Hannibal.

He also appeared in Ella Enchanted and Black Hawk Down.

Reid Scott - Vincent Riley

Reid Scott

Reid Scott reprises his role as Vincent Riley, a bonafide detective and Jalen Shaw's partner who is tapped to investigate Tyler Miller's death.

Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2 sees Riley and Shaw tracking down several potential suspects before ending up with Laura, the actual gunman.

Scott's most recognizable roles include playing Dan Egan in Veep, Dr. Todd Mauer in The Big C, and Brendan Dorff in My Boys.

Mehcad Brooks - Jalen Shaw

Mehcad Brooks

Mehcad Brooks is back as Detective Jalen Shaw, a brilliant homicide detective assigned to the NYPD’s 27th Precinct.

Shaw joins forces with Detective Riley and Lieutenant Brady to learn more about Tyler Miller's history and why someone wants to kill him.

From learning about him through his associates to bringing in Tyler's former colleague for questioning, Shaw does everything that he can to find the culprit.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Brooks for his role as James "Jimmy" Olsen in The CW's Supergirl. The actor also starred in Desperate Housewives and True Blood.

Elizabeth Marvel - Rita Calhoun

Elizabeth Marvel

Elizabeth Marvel is another notable guest star in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 2. The actress plays defense attorney, Rita Calhoun, who appears to represent Laura in court while also reuniting with Captain Olivia Benson.

Calhoun and Benson on the same side have been highly anticipated by Law and Order fans.

The pair have been on opposite sides in the courtroom since Calhoun always defends the accused which includes suspects that Benson knows are guilty.

Marvel has over 60 credits, with roles in The Gifted, Lincoln, and Love & Death. She is also part of the cast of Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent.

Maura Tierney - Jessica Brady

Maura Tierney

Maura Tierney returns as Jessica Brady, the 27th Precinct’s new lieutenant who helps Shaw and Riley's investigation about Tyler Miller's death.

Brady, alongside Shaw and Riley, reviews some unusual 9-1-1 calls from Tyler that turned out to be fake. She is also known for having some unorthodox methods of solving crimes.

She also clashes with Benson after Laura is caught, insisting that capturing her is not a mistake.

Tierney has credits in NewsRadio, ER, Twisters, and The Iron Claw.

Tony Goldwyn - Nicholas Baxter

Tony Goldwyn

Nicholas Baxter is Law and Order's District Attorney who replaced Jack McCoy after he departed in Season 23. The character is played by Tony Goldwyn.

In a meeting with Nolan, Baxter asks him about his thoughts on the ethics of using the local database to solve crimes.

For context, Laura's DNA was found in Tyler's wallet after Brady ordered Riley and Shaw to find a match in the local database. This said database includes the DNA of victims, such as those who are required to undergo a rape kit.

Benson thinks that it is not ethical because there is a risk of seeing future victims not consenting anymore to submit their DNA to the local database.

Goldwyn’s breakout role was playing Carl Bruner in 1990’s Ghost.

The actor is also known for his work on The Mechanic, Oppenheimer, and Hacks.

Odelya Halevi - Samantha Maroun

Odelya Halevi

Odelya Halevi plays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun in Law and Order Season 24, Episode 2.

She teams up with Nolan to convince the judge that Laura must be convicted even though there is an overarching issue with the use of her DNA via the local database.

Halevi previously appeared in Black Adam, NCIS, and Good Trouble.

Angel Desai - Judge Roberta Hines

Angel Desai

Angel Desai returns as Roberta Hines, the judge who decides that Laura's DNA is admissible in court even though it came from the local database.

She mentions that the murder is a more pressing matter than the ethical issues of using the said database to solve the crime.

Desai is known for her roles in NCIS: New Orleans, Jessica Jones, and Blue Bloods.

Jacob Heimer - Tyler Miller

Jacob Heimer

Jacob Heimer joins the cast of Law and Order Season 24, Episode 2 as Tyler Miller, a hopeless romantic who is shot dead by the girl whom he is pursuing after feeling threatened by his persistent moves to get her.

At one point, it is revealed that Tyler wrote 126 love letters to the girl and some would think that it is pretty much over the top and obsessive.

Aside from being a love-obsessed person, Tyler is also the founder of an AI-boyfriend app that he deemed as the perfect partner for those girls who are lonely.

Heimer can be seen in Special Ops: Lioness, The Life List, and Gold Star.

Emily Meade - Laura

Emily Meade

Emily Meade guest stars as Laura, the suspect behind the tragic killing of Tyler Miller.

Laura willingly surrenders to Shaw and Riley after the pair of detectives find her in her place of work. Olivia Benson is also aware of Laura's identity, telling the detectives that she was a victim of rape three years ago.

Meade's notable credits include The Deuce, The Leftovers, and Nerve.

Jonalyn Saxer - Charlotte Barrington

Jonalyn Saxer

Another guest star in this week's Law & Order Season 24 episode is Jonalyn Saxer as Charlotte Barrington, an employee working for Tyler Miller who gives Shaw and Riley up to speed about the dating app that he worked on.

Saxer is a television and theatre actress known for her roles in West Side Story and Doppelganger.

Cristina Obando Sanchez - Cafe Manager

Cristina Obando Sanchez

Cristina Obando Sanchez appears as the cafe manager who is familiar with Tyler due to his occasional visits to her business. She is also the one who pinpoints the location of Tyler's office to Detectives Shaw and Riley.

Law & Order is Sanchez's first major acting credit.

Shawn K. Jain - Ethan Saradino

Shawn K. Jain

Shawn K. Jain appears in Law & Order Season 24, Episode 2 as Ethan Saradino, a man who filed a lawsuit against Tyler Miller in the past because he thinks that the guy stole his code for the AI known as E.L.I.

Shaw and Riley brought him in for questioning to see if he was the suspect.

Jain's major credits include appearances in FBI: Most Wanted, Gossip Girl, and WeCrashed.

Jimmy Kieffer - Randall Doering

Jimmy Kieffer

Jimmy Kieffer plays Randall Doering, a man who clashed with Tyler Miller three days before his death.

During their argument outside of the E.L.I. office, Randall threatened Tyler that he would kill him and this information prompted Shaw and Brady to interrogate him.

Kieffer has credits in Ocean's Eight, Ricki and the Flash, and Criminal Minds.

Chase Markoff - Scratch

Chase Markoff

Scratch (played by Chase Markoff) is a homeless person who robbed Tyler Miller after his death.

Markoff can be seen in Candied Lips, Little Voice, and Silence.

New episodes of Law & Order Season 24 premiere every Thursday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (find out more about the cast of Law & Order Season 24).