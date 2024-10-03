Law & Order’s new 2024 season includes some crossover guest stars from other series.

The OG Law & Order began way back in 1990 and ran uninterrupted until NBC canceled the tentpole series in 2010. Law & Order laid dormant for over a decade, even as its spin-off, Special Victims Unit continued on.

But since 2021, the series has been back on the network, with Law & Order's 2024 release schedule revealed, representing, as the title sequence puts it, "the police, who investigate crime, and the district attorneys, who prosecute the offenders."

Check out the main cast for Season 24, which differs somewhat from the leading group of names from Law and Order Season 23:

The Cast of Law and Order's 2024 Season

Reid Scott - Vincent Riley

Reid Scott

Reid Scott’s Detective Vince Riley only recently joined Law & Order last season. Riley serves as Jalen Shaw’s new partner after his previous one departed from the series. In the past, Vince was suspended from the force for knocking out his superior officer.

Scott has previously starred on popular shows like HBO’s Veep and was a part of the final two seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Hugh Dancy - Nolan Price

Hugh Dancy

Nolan Price, portrayed by Hugh Dancy, has been a fixture on Law & Order since the show came back for its 2021 revival. Price currently serves as the show’s Executive Assistant District Attorney.

Dancy is well-known for bringing to life the character of Will Graham in NBC’s Silence of the Lambs-affiliated series Hannibal. He has also acted in hit films like Ella Enchanted and Black Hawk Down.

Odelya Halevi - Samantha Maroun

Odelya Halevi

Samantha Maroun, portrayed by Odelya Halevi, is a Manhattan Assistant District Attorney. She has appeared on the series since the revival series (Season 21) began in 2021. Last season, Maroun found herself in some hot water when she was accused of throwing a case deliberately.

Halevi has guested on shows like NCIS and Good Trouble. She also played the title character’s wife in the ill-received DC film Black Adam from 2022.

Mehcad Brooks - Jalen Shaw

Mehcad Brooks

Mehcad Brooks plays Jalen Shaw, a homicide detective working with the NYPD’s 27th Precinct. Detective Shaw first appeared on an episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime that aired on the same night as his debut in the mothership series.

Brooks rose to prominence on ABC’s memorable Desperate Housewives. And in 2015, he began his five-season run on Supergirl, as James "Jimmy" Olsen. In 2025, Brooks will reprise his role as Jax in Mortal Kombat 2.

Tony Goldwyn - Nicholas Baxter

Tony Goldwyn

Nicholas Baxter, brought to life by the multitalented Tony Goldwyn, was the series’ replacement District Attorney after Sam Waterston’s iconic Jack McCoy resigned during Season 23. Upon his installation as DA, Baxter sought to shake things up for his office.

Goldwyn’s breakout role was in 1990’s Ghost. He also voiced the lead character in Disney’s animated Tarzan adaptation (save for the character’s famous yell, which was performed by Brian Blessed).

Maura Tierney - Jessica Brady

Maura Tierney

Maura Tierney’s Jessica Brady is a brand-new addition to Law & Order’s cast this season. She plays the 27th Precinct’s new lieutenant and is a series regular (via Deadline). Reportedly though, Brady might rub the other officers the wrong way upon her arrival.

Tierney was a main cast member on the quirky, criminally underexposed ’90s sitcom NewsRadio. She also played Abby Lockhart on ER for a solid decade. More recently, Tierney has acted in Twisters and The Iron Claw.

Ryan Eggold - Matt Riley

Ryan Eggold

Ryan Eggold will guest star on Law & Order Season 24 as Matt Riley, Vincent Riley’s brother. Little else is presently known about the character but his casting was originally confirmed by TVLine.

Perhaps best recognized as Ryan Matthews on The CW’s Beverly Hills, 90210 sequel series, 90210, Eggold previously led the cast of NBC’s now-concluded medical drama New Amsterdam.

Mariska Hargitay - Captain Olivia Benson

Mariska Hargitay

Arguably the most enduring presence in the Law & Order universe is none other than Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson who has led the cast of Special Victims Unit since 1999. In Law & Order’s new season, Benson will crossover from SVU.

For non-Olivia Benson roles, Hargitay has appeared on ER and in the Nicholas Cage-led movie Leaving Las Vegas. She also works as a counselor for survivors of sexual abuse and has founded the Joyful Heart Foundation to that effect.

Elizabeth Marvel - Defense Attorney Rita Calhoun

Elizabeth Marvel

Another guest star from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Rita Calhoun, played by Elizabeth Marvel has popped up on 14 episodes of that series. It’s currently known what brings Calhoun to Law & Order, however.

A Juilliard graduate, Marvel has been a continuous presence in the theater world for over thirty years. But on-screen, she has most recently starred in Presumed Innocent and the 2023 remake of The Color Purple.

Law & Order can be streamed now on Peacock.