Season 23 of NBC's Law & Order returned for the 2024 new year on Thursday, January 18 and was led by a group of actors including Sam Waterson and Hugh Dancy.

Created by Dick Wolf (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med) first premiered all the way back in 1990 and follows a group of police detectives and prosecutors in New York City.

The NBC (and, in turn, Peacock) crime drama released Seasons 1-20 roughly a year apart from one another between 1990-2010 before taking a brief hiatus. However, it returned in 2022, bringing back some of the show's main characters while also introducing new faces.

Every Main Actor and Character in Law & Order Season 23

Sam Waterson - DA Jack McCoy

NBC

Sam Waterson's Jack McCoy is the district attorney for the borough of Manhattan in Law & Order and the longest-tenured cast member of the show.

First appearing in Season 5's premiere episode, Jack started as the partner of Jill Hennessey's ADA Claire Kincaid. Jack has also made multiple appearances in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Jack often bends the rules to get a conviction and has been held in contempt of court countless times.

Waterson is also known for his roles in The Killing Fields and The Great Gatsby.

Hugh Dancy - ADA Nolan Price

NBC

Actor Hugh Dancy joined the Law & Order cast in Season 21 when the show returned from its 12-year break.

Dancy portrays Nolan Price, the executive assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Jack McCoy hired Nolan, who now works closely with ADA Samantha Maroun.

Dancy can also be seen in projects such as Hannibal, Ted, and Ella Enchanted.

Camryn Manheim - Lt. Kate Dixon

NBC

Camryn Manheim's Lt. Kate Dixon was also introduced during the premiere episode of Law & Order's Season 23.

Kate is the commanding officer of the Manhattan North Homicide Squad in the 27th district and has made appearances in both Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Manheim is known for her roles in The Practice, Happiness, and Scary Movie 3.

Odelya Halevi - ADA Samantha Maroun

NBC

Samantha Maroun is the assistant district attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and is played by actress Odelya Halevi.

Like Nolan Price and Kate Dixon, Samantha was first brought on when Law & Order returned to TV screens in 2022.

Samantha replaced Connie Rubirosa, who appeared in Seasons 17-20 as the ADA in the Manhattan District.

Halevi's other acting credits include Black Adam and Why Girls Revolt.

Mehcad Brooks - Detective Jalen Shaw

NBC

Jalen Shaw, the first detective to appear on this list, is played by actor Mehcad Brooks.

Jalen is a newer face in Law & Order as he did not officially appear in the original show until Season 22. He is a senior detective with the Manhattan North Homicide Squad in the 27th Precinct and works directly with Kate Dixon.

Even though Jalen graduated from law school with aspirations to become a lawyer, the character eventually decided to be a police officer instead.

Brooks was also an actor in Desperate Housewives, Mortal Kombat, and True Blood.

Reid Scott - Detective Vincent Riley

NBC

Reid Scott's Detective Vincent Riley's first appearance in Law & Order will come in the Season 23 premiere episode, "Freedom of Expression."

As a detective with the Manhattan North Homicide Squad, Vincent will be the official replacement for Frank Cosgrove, who was a part of the show for two seasons.

Scott is best known for his Veep, The Big C, and My Boys roles.

Connie Shi - Detective Violet Yee

NBC

Violet Yee is yet another Law & Order detective who serves with the Manhattan North Homicide Squad.

Portrayed by Connie Shi, Violet was first introduced in Season 22 and works closely alongside the other Manhattan North detectives. Violet also made appearances in the spin-off shows Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Shi can also be seen in And Just Like That... and Betty.

Jasmin Walker - Attorney Amanda Shea

NBC

Jasmin Walker's Amanda Shea is an attorney in Law & Order. The character made a guest appearance in Season 22 but is expected to become full-time in the upcoming season.

Walker also appeared in Special Victims Unit but played a different character than she plays in the flagship show.

Walker is also known for her roles in When They See Us and The Path.

Season 23 of Law & Order will air new episodes throughout early 2024 on NBC on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.