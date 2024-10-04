Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T (the two longest-running actors on a primetime TV series) return to lead the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) cast as SVU Captain Olivia Benson and Sergeant Odafin Tutuola, respectively.

2024 already saw the return of the fan-favorite characters with the release of Law & Order: SVU Season 25, meaning that Season 26 will mark the second season to be released within the same calendar year.

Season 25 was notably shorter than other installments as it only included 13 episodes instead of the SVU standard, which is 19-23. However, fans are expecting Season 26 to go back to its standard format in Season 26.

NBC already revealed the release schedule for's SVU 2024 Season and the flagship Law & Order show.

Every Main Cast Member of Law & Order: SVU's 2024 Season

Mariska Hargitay - Captain Olivia Benson

NBC

Mariska Hargitay is the longest-running actor in a primetime television series for her performance as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

Olivia is the captain of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit, meaning she oversees and commands the entire unit of detectives as they investigate cases involving special victims (children, sex crimes, etc.).

Season 25 featured a major plotline revolving around a girl named Maddie Flynn. Maddie went missing in broad daylight and was seen by Olivia in a van after she had been kidnapped.

Olivia blamed herself for knowing something wasn't right but not acting on the situation. Still, everything was resolved when Maddie was brought back home safely.

However, Season 25 ended happily as Olivia attended Maddie's sixteenth birthday party. The pair's relationship could continue to evolve in Season 26.

Hargitay can also be seen in Leaving Las Vegas, Lake Placid, and Can't Hurry Love.

Ice-T - Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola

NBC

Ice-T's Odafin "Fin" Tutuola has been by Olivia Benson's side since SVU Season 2, which premiered in 2000.

Since then, Fin has become the bonafide second-in-command not only in the Manhattan SVU but also in the series regarding the hierarchy of characters.

Fin ended Season 25 on a bit of a scary note as he was shot by a young child who came after Fin for wrongly arresting his father. However, Fin protected the boy and eventually got his father out of jail.

Fin has an on-screen relationship with Jennifer Esposito's Phoebe Baker, and while he claims they are happy not being married, some fans hope they will tie the knot in Season 26.

Ice-T's other notable credits include Surviving the Game, New Jack City, and Tank Girl.

Peter Scanavino - Dominick "Sonny" Carisi

NBC

Peter Scanavino's Dominick Carisi began his Law & Order journey as an SVU detective but is an assistant district attorney as of Season 26.

Carisi is also married to another long-time SVU main character, Kelli Giddish's Amanda Rollins. The two married in Season 24 and had a child in the Season 25 debut.

The Season 25 finale introduced a new Trial Division Chief named Heidi Russell, who caused some issues for Carisi and the SVU team when she tried to rush an investigation that resulted in an innocent man being placed in prison. Russell may remain a thorn in Carisi's side in Season 26.

Scanavino's notable credits include Deception, Frances Ha, and The Cold Lands.

Octavio Pisano - Joe Velasco

NBC

Joe Velasco is one of the newer detectives in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, played by actor Octavio Pisano.

Velasco found himself in a relatively high-stakes plotline when it was revealed that he previously had ties to a gang in Mexico. It is also worth noting that Velasco was initially placed in SVU as an undercover agent for Chief McGrath.

However, he admitted his true intentions to the rest of the team and became a full detective and one of the most trusted members in the squad room.

Pisano is known for his roles in Coyote, Ms. Purple, and Smartass.

Kevin Kane - Terry Bruno

NBC

Kevin Kane's Terry Bruno is a rather interesting character because he formerly worked as a detective in the Bronx but won a lawsuit against the entire NYPD.

Despite his immense wealth from winning the suit, he now works in the Manhattan SVU and sits at Detective Rollins' old desk.

Kane has also played in The Irishman, Snatched, and Turtleface.

Juliana Aidén Martinez - Kate Silva

Griselda

Juliana Aidén Martinez will join the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit family in Season 26 when her character, Kate Silva, is introduced.

No details regarding Kate have been revealed, so fans must meet the character and learn more about her as she appears.

Martinez has openly talked about how excited she is to appear in SVU, sharing a post via Instagram and saying she is "reporting for duty:"

"Capt. Olivia Benson, ya girl is reporting for duty."

Martinez is best known for her roles in Griselda, Prodigal Son, and The Blacklist.

Kelli Giddish - Amanda Rollins

NBC

Kelli Giddish had the tall task of coming to SVU as Christopher Meloni was leaving.

However, her portrayal of Amanda Rollins became a fan favorite, and she still appears on the show. Since she was introduced in Season 13 and SVU is going into Season 26, she will have been in the show for half its life.

Giddish was downgraded from being a series regular in 2022, but she still made sporadic appearances after.

According to a TVLine interview with executive producers David Graziano and Julie Martin, fans can expect to see Giddish quite a bit in Season 26. While still not returning to series regular status, according to Graziano and Martin, Giddish is "going to make a bunch of appearances:"

"Rollins is definitely coming back to the show. She’s coming as a guest star, and she’s going to make a bunch of appearances throughout the season. We’re really happy about it."

It was also confirmed that Amanda Rollins will start a new career with the New York Police Department's Intelligence Unit.

Giddish previously appeared in Chase, All My Children, and Past Live.

Ryan Buggle - Noah Porter-Benson

NBC

Ryan Buggle plays Olivia Benson's adopted son, Noah. The character was introduced as just a baby after his mother was killed by his father, a dangerous criminal and sex trafficker known as Johnny D.

However, Noah discovered he had a half-brother, and the two met and grew fairly close in Season 24.

Buggle is known for his roles in Lazy Susan, Sneaky Pete, and Mindhunter.

Aime Donna Kelly - Renee Curry

NBC

Aime Donna Kelly's Renee Curry is another detective in the SVU squad room with little experience in that department.

However, she was previously a captain in the NYPD's Internal Affairs Bureau (IAB), which both helped and hurt her after coming to SVU.

Kelly has also appeared in Chicago Med, Blue Bloods, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is streaming on Peacock, and new episodes are released every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.