Disney+ Confirms 3 Marvel Shows Releasing In August 2025

A recent press release from Disney+ confirmed three new Marvel releases that will be spread across August. This month of releases is following up on a busy July for the MCU that began with Ironheart's final three episodes and will continue in theaters with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While there won't be a live-action MCU Disney+ until Wonder Man kicks off in December, there will still be new Marvel stories featuring Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and more Avengers icons.

Every New Marvel Series Coming to Disney+ in August 2025

Eyes of Wakanda - August 1

Marvel Television

Marvel Television returned with its first Disney+ series of Phase 6 through Eyes of Wakanda, produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The four-episode animated anthology series took a historic jump into MCU history with tales of Wakandan warriors stretching as far back as 1260 B.C.

Fans were able to stream all four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda within the very first hours of August, with the first titled "Into the Lion's Den." This tale stars Noni, a disgraced former Dora Milaje warrior who must pursue The Lion, a former member of the Wakandan Royal Guard who left the nation with vibranium technology.

Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends - August 12

Marvel

Tony Stark will lead his first animated series in over a decade since Iron Man: Armored Adventures with Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. The Disney Jr. series targets pre-school kids in the same vein as Spidey and His Awesome Friends, this time starring Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho.

While Iron Man, Ironheart, and Iron Hulk (read more about the brand-new green-armored hero) are at the core of the new preschool show, they will be joined by other Marvel icons such as Vision, Ultron, Black Panther, and Sam Wilson.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends - August 27

Marvel

Marvel will have plenty to offer its preschool viewers in August on Disney+ with three new episodes of Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 4. This season is continuing the "Dino Webs" storyline from Season 3 and beginning the new "Water Webs" saga, which gives the team fresh pirate outfits and water-based powers.

As usual, Spidey and His Amazing Friends stars Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy as their legendary web-slinging superheroes. Green Goblin, Captain America, and Doc Ock are among the Marvel icons expected to appear in the three latest episodes, likely among other familiar faces.