Disney+ Confirms 5 New Marvel Releases for the Rest of 2025

Disney+ still has some major Marvel releases coming in 2025's final months. So far in 2025, Marvel Television treated fans to two live-action series in Ironheart and Daredevil: Born Again, while the animation division brought Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is eyeing up another busy year in 2026 with Born Again's sophomore outing, VisionQuest's debut, and new seasons of X-Men '97 and the animated Spider-Man show.

Marvel Television was originally scheduled to premiere Wonder Man on Disney+ in December, marking the MCU's first live-action series since Ironheart. That said, the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led Hollywood satire comedy was recently delayed to debut all eight episodes as a binge release on January 27, 2026.

While fans will have to wait until 2026 for the MCU's next Disney+ series, at least four major Marvel releases are still to come in 2025.

Marvel Disney+ Releases in November 2025

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends - November 12, 2025

Disney+

The latest Next on Disney+ press release confirmed that new episodes of Disney Jr.'s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends will arrive on Wednesday, November 12. The pre-school series pits the Iron Friends (Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho) against threats big and small, utilizing their super genius and Iron Suits.

The Iron Friends have already been joined by Vision, Black Panther, Captain America, Iron Spider, and Howard Stark, going up against iconic Marvel villains such as Ultron, whose kid-friendly adaptation is voiced by Tony Hale.

Learn more about the series' new Iron Hulk superhero and his exciting powers.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails - November 14, 2025

Disney+

After last year's LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition, the brickified superhero world will return with Strange Tails on Friday, November 14. The synopsis teases Hawkeye's major role this time around as the team goes up against an "influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction:"

"Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA. To save the world, a new team must be recruited to help our heroes contend with an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction."

Madame Web - November 14, 2025

Disney+

Marvel Studios has a deal with Sony Pictures to bring its Spider-Man movies to Disney+ after they have been available on Netflix for a period. The controversial wall-crawler spin-off Madame Web hit theaters in February 2024 and, almost two years later, will finally stream on Disney+ starting Friday, November 14.

Madame Web has an obscure story involving a clairvoyant paramedic, three underutilized Spider-Women, a baby Peter Parker, and a villainous Spider-Man. Still, there is plenty of star power to be found here. Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Adam Scott are all present for this Marvel flick.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSMU) went out with a whimper in 2024 with Madame Web, Venom: The Last Dance, and Kraven the Hunter. Currently, it seems that the cold streak has ended the SSMU for good.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) - November 26, 2025

Disney+

Having been renewed for another season already, Spidey and his Amazing Friends Season 4 will return to continue the "Water-Webs" story arc on Wednesday, November 26. Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy will gain new aquatic powers and pirate suits.

The webby Amazing Friends recently had a crossover with their Awesome Iron-suited counterparts that introduced a brand-new Avengers team on Disney+. Soon, Earth's Youngest Heroes will get their own show, as Avengers: Mightiest Friends is in the works for 2027, alongside more of the Iron Man and Spidey series.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps - November 5

Marvel Studios

After disappointing at the box office, The Fantastic Four: First Steps recently dropped on digital PVOD platforms in late September and for physical purchase in mid-October. The commercial letdown seems to have influenced the streaming release, with First Steps now confirmed to debut on Disney+ on November 5.

The MCU has made big changes to its Disney+ movie releases in recent years, now waiting between 104 to 118 days to bring its theatrical flicks to streaming.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on the lower end of that scale, premiering on Disney+ 103 days after its theatrical run. This gives it the shortest release window between an MCU's theatrical and streaming release in the past two years.

Nevertheless, fans who did not manage to catch the movie in cinemas will soon be able to enjoy the Earth-828 flick from the comfort of their home.