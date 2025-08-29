Disney+ Just Unveiled Iron Hulk And His 3 New Superpowers

Disney+ just introduced the all-new Iron Hulk in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, and he has some major superpowers to show off. After Spidey and His Amazing Friends became a global phenomenon with Disney Jr.'s preschool viewers, Marvel set out for a new spin-off, Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. The charming animated show trades out Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy for Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho, three genius kids who go on superhero adventures as Iron Man, Ironheart, and Iron Hulk.

Amadeus Cho is best known in Marvel Comics as the Totally Awesome Hulk, a 19-year-old Korean-American genius who succeeded Bruce Banner as Hulk. The young superhero has been getting an on-screen push from Marvel in recent years, featuring in Disney+'s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and almost joining the live-action MCU this year alone. The Hulk successor was rumored to be played by Ghostbusters: Afterlife star Logan Kim in a Captain America: Brave New World scene at Stark Industries that was left on the cutting room floor.

In the past, the closest that could be seen on screen to an Iron Hulk was Bruce Banner wearing the Hulkbuster into battle in Avengers: Infinity War. Similarly, Amadeus Cho cannot transform into Hulk in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, instead wearing an all-new Iron Hulk armor into battle, and it is kitted out with some exciting main superpowers for Disney Jr. viewers...

Iron Boom Clap

In Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, Amadeus Cho has two unique powers that he vocalizes most on use, including "Iron Boom Clap." While Cho may not Hulk out and transform as he can in Marvel Comics, clapping in his Iron Hulk suit creates a wave of sonic booms akin to those from the gamma-green rage monster.

Repulsor Blasts

All the Iron Friends are kitted out with the famous Stark repulsor technology, and Iron Hulk is no exception, as Amadeus can blast high-powered beams at will.

Iron Hulk Stomp

Once again in Hulk-like fashion, Amadeus can deliver a devastating "Iron Hulk Stomp," delivering thunderous shockwaves across the ground from his suit.

While Amadeus' "Stomp" and "Boom" are his most pronounced powers in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, he still shows off eight more abilities...

Iron-Suit Flight

As one would expect from an Iron-suited hero, Iron Hulk can use his repulsors to fly through the skies around the Iron Quarters and above Earth-21642 (the official Multiversal designation for the Disney Jr. pre-school series' universe).

Super-Strength

Of course, Amadeus' Iron Hulk suit gives him a massive strength boost, allowing him to catch and carry heavy objects. At one point, the 13-year-old genius uses his super-strength to deliver a devastating "Iron Toss" to hurl someone away.

Analysis/Scanning Tech

As one would expect from an Iron-suited character, Iron Hulk's armor is kitted out with a familiar heads-up display that can use its interface to scan and analyze objects, enemies, and surroundings.

Nano-Tech Suit

While some MCU characters need to ditch the nano-tech trend, it is as alive as ever in Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, with Iron Hulk and the group having their sounds almost vanish and appear with the click of a button.

Nano-Tech Musical Instruments

As they sought to rock 'n' roll louder than Ultron, the Iron Friends' suits created whole musical instruments out of thin air from nano-tech, with Iron Hulk rocking a drum, and Iron Man and Iron Hulk on guitar.

Hologram Video Chat

At one point, Amadeus takes a video call from his mother that projects as a hologram from his wrist, not within the suit's AI display as usual in the MCU.

Car/Mech Transformer

While not strictly a superpower, the Iron Friends have their own vehicles capable of transforming from mech to car that they can each hop inside.

Portable Charger

Iron Huk has an Arc Reactor on his chest to power his suit, which he also connects to a food truck to supercharge its battery, acting as a portable charger as making him the perfect Iron Friend to have around with a low-charge phone.