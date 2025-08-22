Disney+ Just Unveiled Iron Man's New Superhero Team (Photos)

Disney+ unveiled an exciting new team of Marvel heroes led by Tony Stark's Iron Man in a recently released series. Known as one of the Avengers' best leaders (especially in the MCU), Iron Man has a long-standing reign for Marvel fans as one of the most popular characters in the game. Now, Disney+ is revisiting Tony Stark and his superhero legacy in a new form, giving him the chance to interact with heroes not often seen on the big or small screen.

Disney Jr. and Disney+ released the first season of Iron Man and his Awesome Friends on August 11, 2025. Developed for a preschool audience, this series was developed in the same vein as Spidey and his Amazing Friends, giving kids a new version of the genius billionaire to celebrate. The supporting cast also includes a wealth of popular Marvel heroes alongside Tony, giving him a new team to work with outside of the MCU.

The series features the core trio of Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho, three young friends who all have their own Iron Man suits. They join forces over 10 episodes for some fun adventures, which includes simple outings like throwing around a frisbee.

The three youngsters all have their own fully realized takes on the Iron Man suit, which extends to their dog, Gamma. The white puppy gets to fly around in his own green and purple suit as the Iron Pup, giving the team everything they could want out of a pet.

Iron Man, Ironheart, and Iron Hulk take on a few villains in this kids' series, but none more prominent than Tony Hale's Ultron. Complete with two villainous lackeys, who were named Nuts and Bolts, Ultron puts forth his best efforts to ruin the heroes' outings across the 10 episodes.

Over a couple of episodes, Awesome Friends includes a storyline for T'Challa, giving kids a tease into the Black Panther's legacy. He even brings along a pet rhino named Uthuli, explaining how he takes care of her the same way the Iron Friends take care of Gamma.

A semi-reunion for the Avengers comes in this show thanks to the inclusion of Sam Wilson as Captain America. Iron Man and Cap work together on target practice with their weapons before Cap joins the team for one of their fun missions.

The Black Panther gets a second episode of action as he visits the kids' Iron base for a day of fun. Tony, Riri, and Amadeus show T'Challa some of the tech they developed before things go a little haywire, and they get into some trouble.

Elsewhere in the show, Tony Stark gets to show off a Transformers-esque mech suit, which comes out of an Iron Man car from his garage.

Vanessa Bayer takes the Disney+ spotlight in this show as a villain named Swarm, whom the main trio foil on multiple occasions.

Emmy-nominee John Stamos also joins the hit youth series as Howard Stark, bringing Tony's father into the mix as the titular heroes take on their own challenges.

Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is the newest children-centric program from Marvel after Spidey and his Amazing Friends, putting the focus on Tony Stark and his companions. The show highlights a younger take on Tony alongside Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho, fighting evil enemies like Ultron and interacting with other big names from Marvel lore. Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is now streaming on Disney+.

Iron Man's Future in Marvel Movies & TV

While Iron Man has been dead in the MCU since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, his MCU tenure made him one of the most popular characters in Marvel canon. Some fans have sorely missed his presence in the MCU across the Multiverse Saga, but looking forward, there is a chance he may come back into the spotlight.

After playing Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. will return to the franchise in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, bringing the terrifying Doctor Doom to life. Many are convinced his two roles will tie together in some form upon his return, as Tony may still have a chance for a major impact on the story moving forward past Phase 6.

Additionally, other rumors have indicated that Marvel will look to recast some of its biggest heroes following a reported multiversal reset in Avengers: Secret Wars. This would mean a new actor may take over the role Downey made famous in 2008, giving somebody else a chance to bring other Stark-based stories from the comics to life.

While Tony Stark's legacy for Marvel is set in stone, there may still be more chapters of his story left to write as the MCU continues to grow and evolve.