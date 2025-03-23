Avengers Doomsday: 6 Ways RDJ’s Iron Man Could Connect To His Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday's inclusion of Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) as Doctor Doom is now lined up to be tied back, in some ways, to the actor's portrayal of Iron Man.

Speaking with The Times while promoting their new movie, The Electric State, directors Joe and Anthony Russo teased something fans can expect from Downey's Doctor Doom in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Asked about how Downey could return to the MCU after Tony Stark's sacrificial death in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Anthony Russo refused to say anything about it. While he did not give an explanation, he revealed that the answer to that question is "part of the story" of how RDJ's Doctor Doom comes into the MCU:

"We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story. But there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

This comes as the Russos prepare to reunite with Downey for filming on Avengers: Doomsday, which is said to be starting this Spring.

Although the directors did not confirm exactly how Doom and Stark would be connected, below are a few ways that could be the case:

Every Way Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man Could Connect to Doctor Doom

RDJ’s Doom Pretends to be Tony Stark Revived

Marvel

With Downey's likeness being used for both Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom, his take on Doom could potentially take a more devious approach to his MCU introduction. With Tony being such a beloved figure in Earth-616, Doom could learn of his legendary status and use that to his advantage.

Once the multiversal walls are broken, Doom could find his way into the MCU's main universe and use his likeness to try to fool the world into believing Tony Stark lives again. While it may not work for long, he may be able to fool people long enough to get his real plan into action.

The Doctor Doom mantle is picked up by Tony Stark instead of Victor

Comic-Con

While Victor Von Doom is the usual suspect behind the Doctor Doom mantle in Marvel Comics (for obvious reasons), he is not the only one to utilize the name. In fact, on multiple occasions, Tony Stark has utilized the Doctor Doom name for his own nefarious purposes.

Stark once killed Doom and became the Monarch of Earth (Exiles #23), and another comic (Marvel Team-Up #2) revealed Doom to be Tony Stark, known as the Iron Maniac. Doing this in the MCU would give Downey a chance to keep the Stark persona but add on the Doctor Doom mantle for an extra kick.

Tony’s MCU Origin Story Turns Him Evil Instead of Good

Marvel Comics

MCU fans are all too familiar with Tony Stark's origin story, in which he was nearly killed in Afghanistan before developing his first suit of armor to escape from the Ten Rings. While the original story had him redeeming himself into a hero, Downey's Doom could potentially have him going the other direction.

In another lifetime, the assault on Tony could lead him down a much darker path, which may lead him to want to take over the world with his tech instead of protecting it. A timeline leading to a Tony Stark who wants all kinds of doom to ensue could be the perfect way to tie his two characters together in Doomsday.

Victor Von Doom Steals Stark Tech/Takes Over Stark Industries

Marvel Studios

While Stark Industries has not been featured much in the Multiverse Saga, the tech mogul is expected to still be a powerhouse long after its former CEO's death. Should this be the case, somebody like Victor Von Doom would certainly be looking at the company as a potential avenue for evil upon his MCU entry.

A multiversal Doctor Doom with RDJ's likeness could certainly take advantage of a possibly weakened Stark Technologies, particularly with the hero's tenure being so far in the past. This could allow him to have a technological and interdimensional advantage over his adversaries, making him infinitely more dangerous upon arrival.

Infamous Iron Man Arc from Marvel Comics

Infamous Iron Man

Marvel Comics' Infamous Iron Man arc features Doom visiting Tony Stark's lab and telling the Stark A.I. that he will assume the hero's mantle before chaos ensues. His armor is then fueled with magical energy instead of battery power as he tries to seek redemption, even though other heroes like the Thing are suspicious.

Marvel Studios could possibly use elements of this comic arc to tie Doom back to Stark, possibly even touching on the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War. With actors like Chris Evans confirmed for roles in Doomsday, Civil War could be one of many past MCU films referenced in this manner.

What If Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom Switched Bodies

Marvel

Another instance of Tony Stark and Victor Von Doom being connected in the comics comes in What If? Iron Man: Demon in an Armor #1. That run shows Doom and Stark switching bodies in college as Stark aims to take down Doom's new Stark Universal company.

While Downey will likely look the same as both Doom and Stark, he could show off his true acting chops with this kind of storyline. This would also throw the Avengers for quite a loop if they realize they're being fooled and tricked by somebody who looks like one of the team's old leaders.