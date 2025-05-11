Marvel Debunks One Rumor About Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom

The directors behind Avengers: Doomsday officially debunked a theory about the origin of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom with a new post. Marvel Studios stunned the pop culture world in July 2024 by confirming Downey Jr. will lead Avengers 5 as the Fantastic Four villain. Given his MCU history as the late Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, there have been plenty of wild fan theories regarding the new Doctor Doom and how he connects to the fallen Avenger.

As Marvel Studios began production on Avengers: Doomsday in April, the Russo Brothers took to Instagram to share a picture of Robert Downey Jr.'s on-set chair labeled "Victor von Doom." As such, the directing duo seemingly debunked a popular rumor and theory about Doctor Doom's MCU origin.

Marvel Studios

From the moment Downey Jr. was announced as the MCU's Doctor Doom, many theorized and unreliable rumors stated he may be playing a Tony Stark Variant who takes up the Fantastic Four villain mantle.

However, in officially confirming the Iron Man star will be von Doom, the usual man behind the Doctor Doom mask, that clearly won't be the case.

The Russos previously indicated Downey Jr. would play a classic Doctor Doom when his casting was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, bringing him on stage as "the one person who could play Victor von Doom."

Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. will debut as Doctor Doom on May 1, 2026 in Avengers: Doomsday before continuing his tale on May 6, 2027 in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The MCU veteran will play alongside other Marvel legends, new and old, such as Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and Florence Pugh (read the full confirmed and rumored cast for Avengers 5).

How Will Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Connect to Iron Man

Marvel

Obviously, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom bearing the same face as the MCU's Tony Stark will be an important detail in Avengers: Doomsday. Taking on an adversary who looks the same as their fallen friend will undoubtedly pull on the Avengers' heartstrings, and perhaps Doom will even use that to his advantage.

But in terms of the MCU's Doom being an actual Variant of Tony Stark, that currently seems unlikely. Perhaps this situation will more closely resemble Chris Evans' dual Marvel roles as Human Torch and Captain America, neither of which were connected and yet both have appeared in MCU projects.

Some will be disappointed that one of Marvel's most iconic villains will be linked back to Iron Man for what should be his definitive live-action adaptation. While that almost certainly will be the case, there may be hope for the future as a new rumor claimed Downey Jr. may be recast as Doctor Doom after Avengers 5.

So far, fans have only received a tiny glimpse of Downey Jr. on the Doomsday set and no signs of his MCU costume or hints at the storyline. Those ought to remain closely guarded until nearer Avengers 5, but perhaps more will be unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in July when Marvel Studios is bound to be present.