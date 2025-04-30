A new report indicated a potential recast for Doctor Doom following Robert Downey Jr.'s shocking return for the next two Avengers movies. Downey's casting as Doom was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, but the veteran's future with the franchise remains a mystery.

According to The Cosmic Circus, Robert Downey Jr. could be recast as Doctor Doom after his work in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Through the outlet, insider Alex Perez teased that "Doom may be recast" after his first two appearances in the MCU:

"I think The Fantastic Four cast should stick around. Much as I love RDJ, I am hoping that his role isn’t going to go beyond 'Secret Wars.' But per Alex, The Fantastic Four stays, Doom may be recast."

While Downey's Doom will be the main antagonist in Doomsday and Secret Wars, the MCU's future after the end of the Multiverse Saga has not yet been officially revealed. This report suggests Doom will still be part of the greater MCU post-Phase 6, with the Fantastic Four also playing a key role in the next saga.

For now, Marvel Studios is set to close out the Multiverse Saga with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, arguably the two biggest movies in MCU history. Doomsday is expected to introduce Doom and kick off his reign of terror over the Multiverse, putting multiple realities in danger of extinction. Secret Wars will then deliver the culmination of the entire Marvel Universe story.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently filming and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars will come about a year later on May 7, 2027.

What Will Happen With Doctor Doom Post-Multiverse Saga?

Marvel Studios

While the announcement confirming Downey's casting as Doctor Doom drummed up plenty of excitement, questions are still being asked about whether his portrayal will continue into the distant future. More than anything, many fans still hope for a more comic-accurate take on the powerful antagonist, touching on his history with the country of Latveria and parts of his rivalry with Reed Richards.

Whether Downey's Doom will come from the same universe as the MCU's new Fantastic Four is still unknown. Additionally, with the quartet likely on their way to Earth-616 following their solo movie, there is a chance a Doctor Doom from the MCU's original universe could also come to fruition.

Considering how many legacy heroes and villains are coming in Doomsday alone, having Downey play the main villain will only add to the nostalgic feeling delivered through the Multiverse.

However, as Doom is described as arguably the most iconic Marvel villain ever, Marvel has a responsibility to examine his best stories to determine what would translate best into his latest on-screen depiction.